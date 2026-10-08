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WKN: A14QUF | ISIN: IL0011336851 | Ticker-Symbol: 7CC
Tradegate
06.10.26 | 09:53
2,700 Euro
-4,93 % -0,140
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MBODY AI LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MBODY AI LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
2,6602,84015:41
2,8203,04015:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2026 14:42 Uhr
204 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

MBody AI Ltd: MBody AI Adds 2 Patents Pending for Its Enterprise AI Workforce Platform

Nasdaq-listed AI company MBody AI ($MBAI) files two new applications as it continues to develop and deploy Orchestrator for enterprise customers

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MBody AI Ltd. ("MBody AI" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: MBAI) today announced two new patent applications as it continues to develop and deploy Orchestrator for enterprise customers, including Fortune 500 operators. The latest applications, seek protection for the platform's AI architecture and separate AI technology designed to keep autonomous equipment working in extreme outdoor heat.

Highlights

  • Two patent applications for AI orchestration and technology for extreme outdoor heat.
  • Seven supported equipment types from three robotics manufacturers integrated into one Orchestrator platform and available for customers.
  • AI-as-a-Service model generates recurring monthly payments through long-term customer agreements.

Software changed how businesses manage information over the past decades. Today, physical AI is changing how they get work done. MBody AI is already putting that shift into practice with Orchestrator, bringing supported autonomous systems from different robotics manufacturers into one AI platform.

"We want Orchestrator to be the platform customers turn to as AI takes on more of their work," said John Fowler, Chief Executive Officer of MBody AI. "They can start with one task, expand to more locations and add new capabilities as they become available. Each step can create significantly more value for the customer and an even larger revenue business for MBody AI."

A platform that grows with the customer

Orchestrator currently integrates seven supported equipment types from three hardware manufacturers. MBody AI owns the platform and combines its proprietary AI software with deployment and ongoing service. The Company's AI-as-a-Service offering includes supported equipment and is delivered through long-term agreements that generate recurring monthly payments.

The starting point is work customers already pay to have done. MBody AI's customer proposition is straightforward: dramatically lower costs, better quality and more consistent results. Customers can then expand: additional hardware to drive additional results, add another property, or add a new task. More paid work delivered through Orchestrator creates the opportunity for more revenue from each customer relationship.

Current deployments focus on commercial cleaning in hospitality, gaming and other large facilities. Additionally, the Company previously announced an expansion into outdoor cleaning. Delivery, material handling and security patrol are among the opportunities MBody AI has identified for near-term expansion. The aim is to let customers add new AI capabilities through a platform they already use.

Seeking patent protection for MBody AI's technology

The Orchestrator application, PCT/US2026/045689, addresses AI architecture for managing autonomous equipment from multiple hardware manufacturers and coordinating its work with on-site staff. The Patent Cooperation Treaty provides a route to seek protection in more than 150 countries through national and regional patent procedures, as MBody AI continues its international expansion.

U.S. Application No. 19/808,008 addresses AI technology designed to keep autonomous equipment working in extreme outdoor heat. The goal is to make physical AI useful in more operating environments.

Both patent applications are now pending.

A larger opportunity ahead

Morgan Stanley has framed embodied AI's wider productivity opportunity against the $40 trillion global labor market. Its separate research estimates that the humanoid market alone could exceed $5 trillion by 2050, with approximately 90% of humanoids used for industrial and commercial purposes. These are industry perspectives on potential.

MBody AI intends to advance its patent applications, develop additional intellectual property, and expand the equipment and tasks Orchestrator supports. This next phase could bring more applications into commercial use, giving customers more ways to put AI to work and MBody AI more opportunities to grow revenue.

Physical AI is changing how the world works. MBody AI intends to keep leading that change.

Quick Facts

IssuerMBody AI Ltd.
TickerMBAI
Cashtag$MBAI
MarketNasdaq Capital Market
AnnouncementTwo patents pending
Orchestrator:Seven supported equipment types from three manufacturers
Commercial modelAI-as-a-Service, combining proprietary software, supported equipment and ongoing AI service; long-term agreements generate recurring monthly payments.


About MBody AI Ltd.

MBody AI Ltd. (NASDAQ: MBAI) develops and deploys the enterprise operating layer for physical AI. Its proprietary Orchestrator platform manages supported autonomous equipment from multiple manufacturers across locations and tasks. The Company combines its software with supported equipment, deployment and ongoing AI service under long-term customer agreements. MBody AI serves hospitality and gaming operators, including Fortune 500 customers.

Follow MBody AI's next developments at ir.mbody.ai

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release, including its headlines, highlights, quotations, images and graphics, contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking, including statements about the Company's patent applications and intellectual property strategy; the performance and customer benefits of its technologies; its ability to support, sell and deploy additional equipment and applications; customer expansion and payments under long-term agreements; international expansion; its intention to lead in physical AI; and third-party industry forecasts. Words such as "intends," "aims," "can," "could" and "goal" identify forward-looking statements.

Actual results may differ materially because, among other things: the patent applications may not issue, may issue with narrower claims, may not be pursued in all Patent Cooperation Treaty jurisdictions, may not be enforceable, or may not prevent competitors from developing alternatives; the Company's technologies may not perform as intended in field conditions or achieve broader commercial deployment; customers may not realize expected cost, quality or consistency benefits, may not adopt, renew or expand deployments, or may terminate agreements early or fail to pay; third-party manufacturers may change their products, supply or terms; international expansion may not succeed; industry forecasts may prove inaccurate or the Company may not share in the growth they describe; and the Company faces risks from customer concentration, competition, its need for additional capital, which may not be available on acceptable terms, and Nasdaq listing compliance. Additional risks are described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

Contacts

Investor Relations: Lytham Partners, LLC | 602-889-9700 | ir@mbody.ai
Media Contact: Core IR | ir@mbody.ai

PhysicalAI EnterpriseAI ArtificialIntelligence Nasdaq MBAI

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/97877bf5-a194-400a-b647-127a7910011f.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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