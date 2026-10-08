Orbit International Corp.: Orbit International Reports Consolidated Bookings of Approximately $8,200,000 for the Third Quarter 2026

OPG Bookings In Excess of $3,800,000 for the Third Quarter 2026

OEG Third Quarter 2026 Bookings of Approximately $4,400,000

OPG Bookings Through 9/30/26 Have Exceeded 2025 Total Bookings

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orbit International Corp. (OTCID Basic Market:ORBT), an electronics manufacturer and software solution provider, today announced that its consolidated bookings for the third quarter of 2026 were approximately $8,200,000. Expected deliveries under these contracts have already commenced and are expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2028.

Mitchell Binder, President and CEO of Orbit International Corp. commented, "We are pleased to report strong consolidated bookings for the Company of approximately $8,200,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2026, highlighted by our Orbit Power Group ("OPG"), which had bookings for the third quarter in excess of $3,800,000. Total bookings for our OPG through September 30, 2026, are 24.6% higher than the comparable prior year period and have already exceeded total bookings for all of 2025. Bookings in the current quarter were attributable to orders for our power supplies using our VPX technology as well as non-VPX COTS and commercial power supplies. Total bookings for VPX power supplies through September 30, 2026 are 58% higher than the comparable period of the prior year."

Binder added, "In addition to the firm booking month from our OPG, bookings for our Orbit Electronics Group ("OEG"), inclusive of our Simulator Product Solutions LLC ("SPS") subsidiary, were approximately $4,400,000 and were highlighted by a previously announced order, received by SPS in August 2026, for approximately $1,200,000. The order was from a large defense contractor to support the SSC FoT effort for the U.S. Navy's Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division (NAWCTSD). All deliveries under this contract are scheduled for the fourth quarter of the current year. Current year-to-date bookings for SPS have increased by approximately 16% over the comparable period of the prior year, thereby increasing backlog which we believe will well position delivery schedules for SPS for the remainder of 2026 and into the first half of 2027."

Orbit International Corp., through its Electronics Group, is involved in the development and manufacture of custom electronic device and subsystem solutions for military, industrial and commercial applications through its production facilities in Hauppauge, NY and Carson, CA. Orbit's Power Group, also located in Hauppauge, NY, designs and manufactures a wide array of power products including AC power supplies, frequency converters, inverters, VME/VPX power supplies as well as various COTS power sources.

Certain matters discussed in this news release and oral statements made from time to time by representatives of the Company including, statements regarding our expectations of Orbit's operating plans, deliveries under contracts and strategies generally; statements regarding our expectations of the performance of our business; expectations regarding costs and revenues, future operating results, additional orders, future business opportunities and continued growth, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the Federal securities laws. Although Orbit believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved.

Forward-looking information is subject to certain risks, trends and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Many of these factors are beyond Orbit International's ability to control or predict. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ materially and that could impact Orbit International and the statements contained in this news release can be found in Orbit's reports posted with the OTC Disclosure and News service. For forward-looking statements in this news release, Orbit claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Orbit assumes no obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.