Anew Climate, LLC: Anew Climate Appoints Bhagyesh Dash to Lead International Compliance Carbon Business from Singapore

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Anew Climate ("Anew"), the world's largest generator of registry-tagged, verified carbon removals, today announced that Bhagyesh Dash has joined the company as Senior Vice President, International Compliance Carbon.

Based in Anew's Singapore office, Dash will lead the growth of Anew's international compliance carbon business, originating and structuring transactions across CORSIA, Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, and emerging national carbon pricing regimes.

The appointment comes as the carbon market shifts from a largely unregulated landscape toward a more compliance-driven one, and as Singapore establishes itself as a leading global carbon trading and services hub. With CORSIA entering its next phase in 2027 and Singapore's carbon tax continuing to rise, demand for high-integrity, authorized supply is growing across the region. Anew's breadth, spanning nature-based and technology-based removals to low-carbon maritime fuels, positions it to meet that demand.

"Anew built its voluntary carbon business around high-integrity credit supply, and international compliance markets are increasingly demanding that same rigor," said Josh Strauss, President of Environmental Products at Anew Climate. "As eligibility requirements become more defined, access to authorized supply matters more than ever. Bhagyesh brings deep experience across Asia and other emerging markets, and his leadership will help us bring that supply to buyers as these programs take hold."

With over 25 years of experience in climate finance and commodities, Dash joins Anew from South Pole, where he helped develop the firm's Middle East business and originated projects and client relationships across emerging markets. Over the course of his career, Dash has structured and executed commodity transactions for corporate, institutional, and public-sector counterparties around the world.

"Compliance eligibility is increasingly a sourcing consideration, not simply a documentation exercise, and the authorization and corresponding adjustment processes being established today will shape what supply is available to buyers in the years ahead," said Dash. "As Singapore solidifies its position at the center of high-integrity carbon markets and Article 6 architecture, there is no better place to build. I am looking forward to working with Anew's world-class team and helping scale high-integrity climate solutions globally."



About Anew Climate

Anew Climate, LLC, is a global leader in diverse climate solutions built on transparency and accountability. With deep market understanding, Anew leverages technological and nature-based solutions to create value through the generation and marketing of environmental credits for low-carbon fuel, carbon, renewable energy, and emissions markets. Anew is majority owned by TPG Rise, TPG's global impact investing platform. The company has offices in the U.S., Canada, Germany, Hungary, Spain, and Singapore, with an environmental commodities portfolio spanning five continents.

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SOURCE: Anew Climate, LLC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/clean-technology/anew-climate-appoints-bhagyesh-dash-to-lead-international-compliance-carbon-busine-1233670