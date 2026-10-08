Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Allegiance Resources Corp. (CSE: ALLG) (FSE: BG5) (the "Company" or "Allegiance") is pleased to announce that its common shares are now cross-listed for trading on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (the "FSE"), in addition to the Company's primary listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

The Frankfurt Stock Exchange is the largest of the seven stock exchanges in Germany and one of the world's largest trading centres for securities. Operated by Deutsche Börse AG, the Frankfurt Stock Exchange provides access to advanced electronic trading, settlement and information systems and serves a broad base of European and international market participants.

The Company believes that the Frankfurt cross-listing may provide increased accessibility to European investors, broaden Allegiance's potential shareholder base and support additional liquidity in the Company's common shares by providing investors with an additional market on which to trade the Company's securities.

The Company's common shares will continue to trade on the CSE under the symbol "ALLG." The Company's ISIN is CA0174101018 and its German WKN is A42NU1.

Investors can obtain information regarding the Company's Frankfurt quotation through the Börse Frankfurt website by searching the Company's name, ISIN or WKN.

"Establishing a Frankfurt listing is another step in expanding Allegiance's visibility beyond the Canadian market," said Kelly Abbott, Chief Executive Officer of Allegiance Resources Corp. "With our focus on critical metals and our growing U.S. tungsten exposure, we believe increasing accessibility to European investors is a natural extension of our capital markets strategy."

The Frankfurt listing does not involve the issuance of any new common shares or other securities of the Company and therefore does not result in any dilution to existing shareholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Allegiance Resources Corp.

Kelly Abbott

Chief Executive Officer

About Allegiance Resources Corp.

Allegiance Resources Corp. (CSE: ALLG) is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and advancement of critical metals projects in established mining jurisdictions. Through its wholly owned U.S. subsidiary, Wolfram Critical Minerals Inc., the Company holds a 100% interest in the Golden Scheelite Tungsten Project in Humboldt County, Nevada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding the potential benefits of the Company's listing on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange, including the potential to increase the Company's visibility among European and international investors, broaden the Company's shareholder base, improve investor accessibility and enhance trading liquidity in the Company's common shares.

Forward-looking information is based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analysis and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances as of the date such statements are made.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the possibility that the Frankfurt listing will not result in increased investor awareness, an expanded shareholder base, increased trading activity or improved liquidity; general capital market conditions; fluctuations in the trading price of the Company's common shares; the availability of financing; commodity price volatility; regulatory matters; and other risks inherent in the mineral exploration industry.

There can be no assurance that the Frankfurt listing will result in any particular level of trading activity, liquidity, investor participation or market awareness. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318055