Precision-manufactured hardware advances reusable Mach 2+ airborne testing for commercial, government, research and future STARLAUNCH missions

Starfighters Space, Inc. ("Starfighters" or the "Company") (NYSE American: FJET), the space company operating the world's only commercial fleet of flight-ready Mach 2+ supersonic aircraft, today announced the completion of its first flight hardware manufactured under a production agreement with Italian engineering company Robby Moto Engineering S.R.L. ("RME"), marking an important milestone in the Company's continued development of its previously announced reusable airborne testing platform, Wind Tunnel in the Sky.

Now en route to the Company's base at NASA's Kennedy Space Center, the precision-manufactured components will be assembled into two modular underwing flight articles designed to support reusable Mach 2+ testing in real atmospheric conditions. The flight hardware will support an initial planned customer deployment while establishing capabilities that can be adapted for future missions. The RME hardware is being developed as part of Starfighters' phased approach to expanding the capabilities of its F-104 aircraft to support:

Testing hypersonic technologies, designs and advanced materials

Testing advanced sensors, avionics, communications equipment, and electronic warfare systems

Providing extended-duration microgravity conditions for scientific payloads

The assembled flight articles measure 3.65 meters in length and 178 millimeters in diameter with a form factor based on a proven military air-launch vehicle, making them compatible with the Company's existing F-104 underwing pylon systems. The modular architecture incorporates interchangeable nose sections, tail assemblies, fin configurations, and internal payload compartments, enabling rapid adaptation for different customer missions while maintaining a proven external aerodynamic profile.

"Completing our first flight hardware represents an important step toward building the capabilities that support our long-term commercial strategy," said Tim Franta, CEO of Starfighters. "Our Wind Tunnel in the Sky is designed to enable testing of advanced technologies through sustained Mach 2+ flight, extending testing beyond the seconds-long runs typical of traditional wind tunnels. The flight data and operational experience generated through this program is expected to also support our continued development of the STARLAUNCH air launch system."

Following assembly in Florida, the hardware will undergo ground handling and processing workflows, aircraft integration tests and captive-carry flight evaluations before supporting future customer missions.

"Using a proven aerodynamic configuration allows us to focus on payload integration, flight testing and mission execution rather than developing an entirely new external flight body," said Piercarlo Ciacchi, Director of Flight Operations and Chief Pilot of Starfighters. "The modular design gives us the flexibility to support a wide range of customer requirements while maintaining predictable flight characteristics throughout our development program."

The collaboration with RME builds upon Starfighters' longstanding relationship with the company and with Italy. RME's AVIO Division, based in Casalmaggiore, Italy, produces precision components for high-performance aircraft, urban air mobility systems and motorsport vehicles. RME previously developed a fuselage-mounted video and telemetry system for Starfighters' in-flight payloads.

Several aircraft in the Starfighters fleet were previously operated by the Italian Air Force, where Mr. Ciacchi flew F-104s as an active-duty pilot. In 2023, he flew one of the Company's aircraft during the Italian Air Force Centennial celebration in Rome, commemorating the jet's four decades of service with Italy's military. Italy was the last nation to operate the F-104, retiring its fleet from military service in 2004.

About Starfighters Space, Inc.

Starfighters Space (NYSE American: FJET) operates its fleet of F-104 aircraft at Kennedy Space Center in Florida and the Midland International Air Space Port in Texas, making it the only company in the world with the commercial capability to fly at sustained Mach 2+ speeds, supporting a variety of aerospace applications. The iconic F-104 jets are configurable as a platform for air-launched payloads, training for pilots, and to support RDT&E (Research, Development, Test, and Evaluation) for hypersonic technologies, advanced materials, missile defense systems, microgravity science, spaceflight hardware validation, and defense electronic systems.

Forward-Looking Statements: Except for statements of historical fact, this news release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of U.S. securities laws. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and assumptions and are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results could differ materially due to risks and uncertainties affecting the Company's business, including those described in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings with the SEC, available at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements and are made as of the date of this news release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261008229798/en/

Contacts:

Media Contact: fjet@gateway-grp.com

Investor Contact: investors@starfightersspace.com