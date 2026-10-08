Nerea Gandarias replaces Snaddon to lead EMEA as leadership appointments sharpen focus on growth opportunities, strategic execution and long-term value creation

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT), a leading global business communications platform provider, has announced two leadership appointments designed to strengthen execution of the company's strategy and sharpen its focus on growth opportunities. Jamie Snaddon has been named Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer, reporting to Chief Executive Officer Samuel Wilson, and Nerea Gandarias has been named Managing Director, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa), succeeding Snaddon.

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Jamie Snaddon, Senior Vice President and Chief Strategy Officer at 8x8, Inc.

Advancing the CEO's strategic plans

In the newly-created Chief Strategy Officer role, Snaddon will work with Wilson and the executive leadership team to advance 8x8's strategy, evaluate growth opportunities, and help prioritize initiatives and investments across the business. His focus will include identifying opportunities where 8x8's technology, global communications capabilities, customer base, and partner ecosystem can create additional value, and translating those opportunities into actionable priorities.

Snaddon brings broad operating and functional experience to the role from more than a decade at 8x8. Most recently, as Managing Director of EMEA, he was responsible for 8x8's business across the region, with a focus on strategy, profitability, market share, and customer growth. Earlier in his 8x8 career, Snaddon led the company's European legal team, giving him experience across commercial, regulatory, and operational matters.

"Jamie has proven he can turn strategy into results," said Samuel Wilson, Chief Executive Officer at 8x8, Inc. "He understands our technology, our customers, and the markets in which we compete, and he's been the lead on some really successful launches such as 8x8 Small Business and international expansions. As communications and AI reshape our industry, Jamie will work with me and our leadership team to see where 8x8 is best positioned to win, and help translate our strategy into growth and long-term value creation."

"8x8 has meaningful opportunities ahead of us, and capturing them requires focus and disciplined execution," said Snaddon. "I look forward to working with Sam and the leadership team to sharpen our priorities, evaluate opportunities across the business, and help ensure we are focusing our resources where we can create the greatest value for customers, partners, and shareholders."

Nerea Gandarias Named Managing Director, EMEA

Gandarias brings extensive knowledge of 8x8's customers, partners, and go-to-market organization to the position. During her time at 8x8, she has served as Global Vice President of Field and Channel Marketing and UK Country Lead, working closely with customers and partners across the region. Before joining 8x8, she spent 13 years at SS&C Advent.

"Nerea knows our business, our customers, and our partners, and brings deep go-to-market experience to the role," said Wilson. "Her appointment also reflects the depth of leadership talent we have developed within 8x8. She is well positioned to build on the momentum Jamie and the EMEA team have created, while maintaining continuity for our customers and partners and continuing to grow the business across the region."

Both appointments are effective immediately.

About 8x8, Inc.

8x8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) connects people and organizations through seamless communication on one of the industry's most integrated platforms for Customer Experience combining Contact Center, Unified Communications and CPaaS APIs. The 8x8 Platform for CX integrates AI to enable personalized customer journeys, drive operational excellence and insights, and facilitate team collaboration. As a business communications leader, the company helps customer experience and IT leaders around the world become the heartbeat of their organizations, empowering them to unlock the potential of every interaction. For additional information, visit www.8x8.com, or follow 8x8 on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook.

Caution Concerning Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected impact of these leadership changes on 8x8's strategy and growth. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. For a more complete description of these and other risk factors, please refer to 8x8's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 8x8 undertakes no obligation to update these statements to reflect events occurring after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

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