New capability in Universal Automation Center 8.1 connects automation, AI workflows, autonomous agents, and human approvals in a single governed process.

Stonebranch, a leading provider of service orchestration and automation solutions, today announced the Hybrid Orchestration Control Plane, a new solution powered by Stonebranch Universal Automation Center (UAC) version 8.1. It lets enterprises run traditional automation, AI tasks, autonomous agents, and human decisions as one end-to-end workflow, with consistent permissions, approvals, service levels, audit trails, and recovery controls.

Agents are spreading across the enterprise, but they act without the operational context around each decision: prior approvals, downstream dependencies, and recovery. Alone, they become another disconnected execution environment, with separate controls, fragmented visibility, and custom plumbing. The Hybrid Orchestration Control Plane connects them to existing automation in one governed process: agents reason and request, while governed workflows control execution.

"Every enterprise will use AI agents. The question is whether those agents can be trusted with the processes that run the business," said Giuseppe Damiani, CEO of Stonebranch. "The Hybrid Orchestration Control Plane brings the reliability enterprises have long expected from traditional automation to agentic execution. Organizations get the freedom to choose the best AI technologies, while every action stays governed, observable, and accountable."

Orchestrate the Whole Process, Not Just the Agent

Agentic frameworks typically coordinate how agents reason, use tools, and collaborate within their runtime environments. The Hybrid Orchestration Control Plane coordinates the broader enterprise process, connecting agent actions with deterministic automation, applications, data, infrastructure, events, and human approvals.

With the Hybrid Orchestration Control Plane, enterprises can:

Unify hybrid execution. Run deterministic jobs, AI tasks, autonomous agent actions, and human approvals within the same end-to-end workflow or process.

Govern AI-driven actions. Agents call approved workflows through tool calls rather than accessing enterprise systems directly. Credentials stay in UAC and are not exposed to the agent by default, while workflows enforce permissions, business rules, approvals, and service levels, and manage dependencies and recovery.

Stay vendor-neutral. Support multi-model strategies by connecting third-party agents, models, AI gateways, automation tools, and enterprise technologies through open APIs, MCP, and reusable integrations, without locking into any one AI ecosystem.

Prove what happened. Apply shared monitoring, retries, exception handling, and auditability across every execution type, with a traceable record from request to outcome.

Build faster with the AI Workflow Builder. Powered by Stonebranch's Robi AI, the AI Workflow Builder in UAC 8.1 turns a natural-language description into a workflow that combines deterministic tasks, AI tasks, agent actions, events, and approvals. Refine it visually, then move it to production under the same governance as any other workflow.

Govern what you already run. Bring established automation and externally built agents under governance without replacing the platforms, models, or tools already in use.

According to Gartner, "By 2030, 95% of all I&O workflows will include an agentic AI step, increasing from less than 5% in 2026."* The Hybrid Orchestration Control Plane within UAC enables I&O teams to implement these hybrid workflows reliably.

See the Hybrid Orchestration Control Plane and UAC 8.1 During UserVerse Online 2026

Stonebranch will demonstrate the Hybrid Orchestration Control Plane in the opening keynote, Automation in the Age of AI: The Stonebranch Vision, on October 13, 2026, at 10:00 a.m. EDT. Register for the virtual series.

Additional UserVerse Sessions

Oct. 15: The Hybrid Orchestration Control Plane: Powering the Agentic Era

Oct. 20: What's New in UAC 8.1

Oct. 22: From Prompt to Production: Hands-On AI Workflow Training with Stonebranch

Availability

The Hybrid Orchestration Control Plane is available with UAC 8.1. To learn more or schedule a demo, visit the Stonebranch Hybrid Orchestration Control Plane webpage.

*"Gartner, I&O Automation Framework: Evaluating Deterministic vs. AI-Enabled Workflows," Chris Saunderson, 25 June 2026.

About Stonebranch

Stonebranch provides IT orchestration and automation solutions, helping enterprises run critical business processes reliably across hybrid environments. The Universal Automation Center (UAC) platform unifies traditional automation, AI-powered workflows, and autonomous agents under a single set of controls, eliminating automation silos and bringing governance to enterprise AI. Stonebranch serves some of the world's largest organizations in financial services, manufacturing, healthcare, retail, transportation, energy, and technology. It's headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, with teams across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. Learn more at stonebranch.com.

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Contacts:

Scott Davis

Chief Marketing Officer, Stonebranch

scott.davis@stonebranch.com