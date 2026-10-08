Builds Upon SRS Acquiom's Continued Growth in the Private Credit and Loan Syndication Markets Globally

Enhances Ability to Support Clients Across the Lifecycle of Loan Transactions

SRS Acquiom, (or "The Company") which provides a comprehensive platform to help manage merger and acquisition transactions and bilateral and syndicated loan facilities, today announced that it has signed an agreement to acquire Pantarai, a leading provider of specialized loan solutions supporting broadly syndicated loans and private credit markets globally.

The addition of Pantarai will strengthen SRS Acquiom's loan service offerings by expanding beyond its Agency platform to trade closing and loan technology. As part of the acquisition, the Company will create a new Loan Solutions business, extending its capabilities across complex loan transactions and technology innovation. Founded by industry veterans with decades of experience across investment firms, banks and financial technology providers, Pantarai provides loan technology, white-glove loan closing services and middle office solutions across primary and secondary broadly syndicated loans, as well as private credit markets.

"We are looking forward to welcoming the Pantarai team to SRS Acquiom," said Renee Kuhl, Managing Director, Loan Agency, at SRS Acquiom. "Pantarai's expertise in loan closing and settlement is highly complementary to our existing Loan Agency offering and will expand our ability to support clients across the lifecycle of loan transactions. Their experienced team and specialized workflows complement SRS Acquiom's combination of expertise, service and technology, further enhancing the solutions we provide to clients across private credit and syndicated loan markets."

"Pantarai has built a strong reputation for deep industry knowledge and high-touch service across global credit markets," said Lon LeClair, President and Chief Operating Officer of SRS Acquiom. "This acquisition reflects our continued commitment to expanding the Loan platform and investing in the solutions our clients need as private credit and syndicated loan markets continue to evolve. We believe Pantarai is a strong strategic fit and an important addition as we continue building on the momentum of our business across this critical area."

"SRS Acquiom has built a differentiated Loan Agency platform that combines deep expertise, customer service and technology to support complex transactions," said David Jesson, Chief Executive Officer of Pantarai. "The company's commitment to innovation and client service closely aligns with our own values of high expertise alongside a vision for technology-led growth, and we are excited to join SRS Acquiom as we continue helping clients navigate increasing complexity in broadly syndicated and private credit transactions."

The closing of the acquisition will mark the latest step in the continued growth of SRS Acquiom's Loan Agency platform, whose senior professionals are based across offices in the United States and London.

About SRS Acquiom Loan Agency

True to our heritage of bringing simplicity, efficiency and expertise to complex financial transactions, the SRS Acquiom Loan Agency Team brings decades of combined experience in providing unbiased, independent, third-party loan agency services for hundreds of complex credit agreements. Our team of respected industry veterans provides Administrative Agent, Collateral Agent, Sub-Agent, and Successor Agent services on syndicated and bilateral loans.

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Contacts:

Alex Jeffrey Gwyn Hodges

Gasthalter Co.

212.257.4170

media@srsacquiom.com