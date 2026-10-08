Bawat Water Technologies AB: Announcement from the Extraordinary General Meeting in Bawat Water Technologies AB on October 8, 2026

Bawat Water Technologies AB held its Extraordinary General Meeting on October 8, 2026.

The main resolutions passed at the meeting were as follows. More detailed information about the contents of the resolutions may be obtained from the complete notice of the Extraordinary General Meeting, which is available on the company's website.

Approval of the board's resolution on a directed share issue

The meeting resolved, in accordance with the board's proposal, to approve the board's resolution on a directed share issue.

The directed share issue consists of no more than 832,836 shares, corresponding to an increase in the share capital of no more than SEK 13,741.794. The right to subscribe for shares shall vest in chairman of the board Klaus Nyborg.

The reasons for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights are as follows. The board of directors of the company has made an overall assessment and carefully considered different alternatives to meet the company's capital needs. Regarding the possibility of raising capital through a rights issue, the board of directors considers that, for several reasons, it is currently more advantageous for the company and its shareholders to raise capital through a directed share issue. A rights issue could have a negative impact on the company, since (i) it would entail higher costs for the company, (ii) it would take considerably longer to carry out, with increased exposure to potential market volatility, and (iii) it would likely need to be carried out at a significant discount, with a risk of a negative effect on the share price. The issue is also carried out to enable the investor to further strengthen the company's financial position and liquidity through cash payment. The issue is made on mainly the same terms as a separate directed share issue carried out to other investors.

The subscription price is SEK 0.84 per share, corresponding to the subscription price in the separate directed share issue carried out to other investors. The subscription price has been determined by the board of directors of the company following arm's-length negotiations with the investors and potential external investors, and reflects the current industry and market conditions and demand. The subscription price is therefore considered by the board of directors to correspond to the shares' market value.

For further information, please contact:

Investors & Media:

Marcus P. Hummer, CEO, email: mph@BAWAT.com

Jesper Lyngby Sørensen, CFO, email: jls@BAWAT.com

Certified Adviser

Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB

ca@skmg.se

About Bawat

The development of an entirely new approach to ballast water treatment utilizing onboard waste heat to treat ballast water led to the founding of Bawat in 2011. A ballast water treatment system avoids disposal of untreated water in seas and harbors.

Bawat's BWMS is a system that is simple, cost-effective, and sustainable, build on a zero environmental impact, using standard marine components. No filters, no chemicals no UV. Bawat is the first to market a USCG/IMO Type Approval BWMS that uses pasteurization to treat ballast water in a one-pass process.

Bawat has built upon its innovative breakthrough and offers ballast water solutions to the maritime industry in three categories:

Ship BWMS for Retrofit and New Builds

Mobile containerized solution for multiple vessel usage in a port, on a ship or offshore units

Bawat BaaS - Ballast as a Service for contingency or planned ballast treatment in ports, sea and yards

Bawat is an engineer-driven company that is rooted in the tradition of Danish maritime innovation and with a deep maritime insight: bawat.com.