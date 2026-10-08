Bioretec Oy: Inside information: Bioretec initiates change negotiations to improve operational efficiency and competitiveness

Bioretec Ltd, Inside Information, 8 October 2026 at 4:00 p.m. EEST



Bioretec Ltd will initiate change negotiations in accordance with the Co-operation Act as part of the development of the company's organization and operating model. The objective of the negotiations is to strengthen the company's performance, improve operational efficiency, and enhance Bioretec's competitiveness and long-term growth prospects.

The change negotiations are part of a broader organizational and operating model transformation aimed at creating a clearer, more efficient organization that better supports the company's strategic objectives. The planned changes are intended to strengthen focus on the company's core strategic competencies, accelerate decision-making, clarify accountabilities, and ensure that resources are allocated to the activities with the greatest business impact.

As part of the review, the company will assess which functions and capabilities are most appropriately retained in-house and where external partners can provide greater efficiency and flexibility. The goal is to build an organization that supports the company's ability to achieve its strategic objectives, respond to future growth requirements, and strengthen its position among the leading companies in its field.

Implementing the planned changes will require a comprehensive review of roles, responsibilities, reporting lines, functions, resources, and competence needs. The changes may include outsourcing certain activities, creating new roles, modifying existing roles, discontinuing certain positions, and making changes to terms and conditions of employment.

The negotiations will cover a total of 32 employees in Bioretec's Finnish operations. The negotiations may affect the employment terms of up to 13 employees. The matters under negotiation include potential terminations of employment and unilateral changes to terms and conditions of employment.

The planned changes are also expected to generate annual cost savings of approximately EUR 0.3 million, supporting the company's profitability and long-term competitiveness.

Bioretec will keep its employees informed about the progress of the negotiations and will publicly announce the outcome once the negotiations have been concluded.

For additional information:

Sarah van Hellenberg Hubar-Fisher

CEO

+31 6 1544 8736

sarah.hubar-fisher@bioretec.com

Certified Adviser

Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

Information about Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device pioneer at the forefront of transforming orthopedic care with fully biodegradable implant technologies. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries.

The company's latest innovation, the RemeOs product line, is based on a high-performance magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong absorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs implants are absorbed and replaced by bone, which eliminates the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The first RemeOs product market authorization was received in the U.S. in March 2023, and in Europe, the CE mark approval was received in January 2025.

Bioretec's Activa product line features fully bioabsorbable orthopedic implants made from a proprietary, self-reinforced PLGA both CE marked and FDA cleared for a wide range of indications in adult and pediatric patients.

Bioretec is shaping the future of orthopedic treatment with a focus on healing through absorption, paving the way for more effective and patient-friendly solutions.