ProLogium Technology Co., Ltd.: ProLogium Unveils DCN, Opening a "Third State" Electrolyte Universe at Paris Motor Show

GEN4 battery introduces an electrolyte with a third lithium-ion transport mechanism, combining the advantages of liquid and solid electrolytes and expanding applications across vehicle segments with global automotive partners

ProLogium unveils its Dynamic Coordination Network (DCN), introducing a third lithium-ion transport mechanism beyond conventional liquid and solid electrolytes

ProLogium, FEV and OPmobility showcase automotive battery modules and prototypes spanning diverse vehicle platforms

From GWh-scale manufacturing footprint in Taiwan and the Dunkirk gigafactory in France to battery recycling, ProLogium advances an integrated approach to manufacturing and material circularity







TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProLogium will unveil its next-generation Dynamic Coordination Network (DCN) electrolyte architecture at the 2026 Mondial de l'Auto Paris, introducing a third lithium-ion transport mechanism beyond conventional liquid and solid electrolytes.

ProLogium's GEN4 technology incorporates its Superfluidized Inorganic Electrolyte (SFIE), which forms dynamic, short-range lithium-ion transport pathways through continuously changing local coordination structures. The architecture rethinks next-generation battery design from the fundamentals of electrolyte structure and ion-transport mechanisms.

At the Paris Motor Show, ProLogium will also showcase its collaboration with automotive partners including FEV and OPmobility, featuring battery modules, automotive battery prototypes and high-performance battery packs. Together, these applications demonstrate how battery technology can be adapted to diverse vehicle segments and performance requirements.

Beyond Liquid and Solid: A Third Mechanism for Lithium-Ion Transport

Conventional liquid electrolytes primarily rely on solvent-assisted lithium-ion diffusion, while solid electrolytes typically depend on lithium ions hopping through relatively rigid structures. ProLogium's Superfluidized Inorganic Electrolyte (SFIE), by contrast, forms a Dynamic Coordination Network (DCN) that enables a third mechanism for lithium-ion transport.

At the core of the architecture are specially engineered ligands that establish a Dynamic Coordination Network (DCN), creating differentiated interactions between lithium ions and anions. These interactions more strongly constrain anions while increasing lithium-ion transference, reducing ion redistribution and concentration gradients during charging and discharging.

Lithium ions can rapidly transfer between continuously changing local coordination structures, creating dynamic, short-range transport pathways rather than relying on the rigid, fixed conduction pathways of conventional solid-state electrolytes. This enables efficient lithium-ion transport through a continuously adapting coordination network.

In addition, the non-Newtonian fluid characteristics of SFIE enable adaptive interfaces throughout battery operation, allowing the electrolyte to accommodate electrode surfaces and volume changes during cycling. Under applied stress, the material exhibits flow-like behavior, while returning to a solid state when the stress is released. This helps maintain intimate electrode-electrolyte contact while reducing interfacial resistance. The dynamic adaptability also reduces reliance on the high stack pressure typically associated with conventional solid-state batteries, providing greater flexibility for high-rate charging and discharging while supporting scalable battery manufacturing.

SFIE is designed to balance safety, ion transport, energy density, cost and manufacturing scalability. SGS-witnessed test results show that SFIE can achieve an ionic conductivity of up to 57 mS/cm at room temperature, together with a high lithium-ion transference number.

According to ProLogium's internal testing, batteries based on SFIE have demonstrated a combination of fast charging, low-temperature performance and high power output, including charging from 5% to 80% in 6.4 minutes, more than 1,000 fast-charge cycles, retention of more than 90% capacity at -20°C, and discharge rates reaching 15C.

For safety, SFIE is combined with ProLogium's Active Safety Mechanism (ASM). When the battery temperature reaches approximately 125°C, ASM can induce passivation of highly reactive electrode materials, reducing the potential for continued reactions and thereby interrupting the thermal runaway process. This further supports the use of high-energy electrode materials.

Partnering with Global Automotive Leaders to Advance Vehicle Systems Across Diverse Platforms

From mass-market passenger vehicles and SUVs to high-performance and luxury models, the electric vehicle market is becoming increasingly diverse. Different vehicle segments place varying priorities on cost, range, fast charging, power output, thermal management and safety, creating greater demand for flexibility in battery technology and system integration.

In cell technology and automotive validation, ProLogium is building on its nearly ten-year partnership with Mercedes-Benz. The two companies recently entered into a joint testing agreement, under which Mercedes-Benz has secured priority access to ProLogium's latest Gen4 battery cells for testing and validation. The program includes extensive electrical, thermal and safety testing, with the results helping assess the technology's suitability for potential use in future vehicles and further advancing next-generation battery technologies for mobility.

At the Paris Motor Show, ProLogium will showcase automotive applications developed with FEV and OPmobility, demonstrating how its battery technology extends from cells to modules and complete automotive systems to address the development requirements of different vehicle platforms.

FEV will build on its collaboration with ProLogium first showcased at CES 2026, presenting a next-generation EV battery module integrating ProLogium cells with FEV's system integration expertise. The demonstration highlights the integration of cell and module technologies and advances the development of high-performance automotive battery systems.

Building on the memorandum of understanding signed at Battery Show Europe in June 2026, OPmobility will showcase an automotive battery pack prototype for diverse vehicle applications jointly developed by the two companies. The prototype will serve as a key focus of the collaboration over the coming year, supporting further technology development and validation.

Through these collaborations with global automotive partners, ProLogium is demonstrating an integrated path from battery cells to modules and vehicle systems, accelerating automotive electrification while deepening its engagement with Europe's automotive ecosystem.

Extending Battery Innovation Across the Full Lifecycle



ProLogium is establishing GWh-scale manufacturing capabilities and is extending its battery technology beyond performance and mass production to include end-of-life recovery and reuse.

In Taiwan, ProLogium has established GWh-scale Taoke production lines. In France, construction of the Dunkirk gigafactory continues, with power infrastructure and grid-connection works progressing in parallel. ProLogium is also advancing European supplier qualification, technology localization and workforce development, building a localized ecosystem spanning R&D, manufacturing and the supply chain.

At the end of the battery lifecycle, ProLogium will also showcase its latest recycling process at the Paris Motor Show. Its modular battery design enables individual cells to be removed and replaced. GEN4's cathode and anode electrode-layer materials can enter a closed-loop recycling pathway through third-party professional recyclers, while the ceramic separator and SFIE can be directly recovered and returned to the production line, with SFIE expected to achieve a recovery rate of 90%.

Unlike conventional approaches that focus primarily on recovering metal foils and cathode materials, ProLogium's battery architecture supports both material circularity and the company's broader commitment to sustainable battery development.

Vincent Yang, Founder and CEO of ProLogium, said:

"The electric vehicle market is evolving toward increasingly diverse vehicle types and applications, with different platforms requiring different combinations of cost, range, fast charging, power, safety and system integration. We believe the value of next-generation battery technology should not be measured by a single performance metric. It must balance performance, cost and manufacturability while maintaining intrinsic safety in order to meet the requirements of large-scale commercialization.

"From cell manufacturing and automotive applications to battery recycling, we are building technology and manufacturing capabilities that span the entire battery lifecycle. By working with our European industry partners, we are also deepening our localized supply-chain presence in Europe and contributing to a more resilient and sustainable electrification ecosystem."

2026 Mondial de l'Auto Paris



Media Day: October 12, 2026

Show Dates: October 13-18, 2026

ProLogium Booth : Hall 7.1, C30

About ProLogium

Founded in 2006, ProLogium Group is an energy innovation company focused on the research, development and manufacturing of next-generation lithium ceramic batteries. The Company holds more than 1,200 patents and patent applications worldwide, including granted patents and pending applications. In 2013, ProLogium successfully commercialized its solid-state battery technology, initially for use in smartphone charging accessories. Since 2013, the Company has delivered more than 2.4 million battery cells to partners and customers, including batteries used in in-vehicle audio systems, as well as approximately 10,000 automotive battery samples.

In 2025, ProLogium introduced its Superfluidized Inorganic Next-Generation Lithium Ceramic Battery, integrating the respective advantages of solid-state and liquid battery technologies to redefine next-generation batteries with both scalable manufacturability and cost competitiveness. In 2026, the technology was once again recognized with a Gold Edison Award.

ProLogium has also built more than 13 years of manufacturing expertise and was among the first to successfully commercialize a high-efficiency roll-to-roll ceramic separator coating process. Its Taoke Gigafactory announced that it was the first commercial next-generation lithium ceramic battery gigafactory with a publicly demonstrated mass-production line, demonstrating that next-generation lithium ceramic batteries are no longer confined to the laboratory, but can be manufactured at scale as a commercially viable solution.

ProLogium's first GWh-scale gigafactory, the Taoke Gigafactory, is located in Taoyuan, Taiwan. In 2024, the Company established its first overseas R&D center in Paris-Saclay, France, providing customized technology support for the European market. Its second battery gigafactory, located in Dunkirk, France, held the groundbreaking ceremony for the first phase of construction in February 2026 and is now advancing through detailed design and construction. Upon completion of the first phase, the facility is designed to reach 4.0 GWh of annual designed production capacity, which is expected to be progressively achieved by 2030. The Dunkirk site has a maximum designed production capacity of up to 44.0 GWh and will work closely with ProLogium's Paris-Saclay R&D center.

In May 2026, ProLogium entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Translational Development Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: TDAC) and has filed a registration statement on Form F-4 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Under the current transaction structure, subject to completion of the business combination, receipt of applicable approvals and satisfaction of listing conditions, ProLogium is expected to list on Nasdaq under the proposed ticker symbol PRLG. For ProLogium, access to the U.S. public capital markets upon completion of the transaction represents more than a financing event; it is an important step in supporting the Company's next phase of technology commercialization, global capacity expansion and industrial-scale development.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0da69a1a-7ee6-47a8-9e62-d8be93f2b684

Media Contact Sam sam@prologium.com