Blackbird plc: elevate.io joins Google's Chromebook Perks

Partnership brings professional-grade, browser-native video editing to millions of Chromebook users, with a UK test market expected to launch in October 2026

LONDON, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD), the developer and seller of the market-leading cloud-native video editing and publishing platform, Blackbird, and the browser-based collaborative video editor, elevate.io, is pleased to announce that elevate.io will be featured in Google's Chromebook Perks program.

Chromebook Perks offers Chromebook owners exclusive benefits from selected software partners. Under the program, Chromebook owners will be able to access elevate.io with a 50% discount for six months on monthly pay-as-you-go plans, or a 25% discount on an annual subscription.

elevate.io is built natively in the browser, requiring no downloads, no installations and no high-powered local hardware, making it a natural fit for Chromebook users. The partnership unlocks professional-grade editing capabilities for Chromebook users, who amount to tens of millions worldwide, and represents a significant user acquisition opportunity for elevate.io.

The program is expected to launch in the UK as a test market in October 2026, with performance informing potential expansion into further territories.

Ian McDonough, CEO & Executive Chair of Blackbird plc, commented:

"This collaboration with Google is powerful validation of the architectural decision we made with elevate.io: that the future of video editing is in the browser, accessible to everyone, on any device. Chromebook users are increasingly seeking out professional-grade editing tools, elevate.io solves that. Beyond the benefits to Chromebook users, Chromebook Perks gives elevate.io a route to tens of millions of users through one of the most trusted consumer technology brands in the world. We're excited to launch in the UK this autumn and to build from there."

elevate.io is a collaborative, browser-based video editing platform from Blackbird plc, designed for creators, marketing teams and businesses. Built on Blackbird's patented cloud video technology, elevate.io enables fast, professional-quality editing and publishing from any device with a browser, with no downloads, no rendering delays and no specialist hardware required.

Enquiries: Tel +44 (0)20 8879 7245

Blackbird plc: Ian McDonough, Executive Chairman

About Blackbird plc

Blackbird plc (AIM: BIRD) operates in the fast-growing SaaS and cloud video market. It has created Blackbird, the world's most advanced cloud-native video editing and publishing platform, and elevate.io, a browser-based collaborative video editor built for creators, marketing teams, and enterprises. Blackbird's patented technology allows frame-accurate editing and publishing from anywhere in a browser, reducing bandwidth use and carbon footprint. For more information, visit www.blackbird.video and www.elevate.io.

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