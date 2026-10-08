Global service expands to North America, Europe, Taiwan, and other key regions with a 'Unified Global Build'

Launches on the Apple App Store, introducing the new partner "Isabelle" and the "Aura Infusion" progression feature

Global launch events underway, with a PC Steam version coming soon

Wemade Max (KRX: 101730, CEO Sohn Myun-seok) announced on October 8 the official global release of MAkeDrama: MAD, marketing its full-scale global rollout. Developed by Fluffy Duck (CEO Lee Jeong-hoon), the mobile anime-style RPG is published by Wemade Connect (CEO Lee Ho-dae), a subsidiary of Wemade Max.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261001763425/en/

Official key art for "MAkeDrama: MAD," an adult mobile anime RPG launched worldwide (Image: Wemade Max)

Following its domestic debut in June, MAkeDrama: MAD is expanding to North America, Europe, and Taiwan just four months later. Operating on a Unified Global Build framework, the game ensures players worldwide receive identical content and a synchronized gameplay experience.

The game is available on the ONE Store, the Apple App Store, and Google Play. Players in Korea and worldwide can now enjoy the game on their preferred platform, ranging from major mobile app marketplaces to Google Play Games on PC.

To mark the global rollout, a major update introduces new partner "Isabelle," her companion story, and the "Aura Infusion" progression system. Players can also earn in-game rewards through the "Demon's Royal" launch event.

Wemade Connect also plans to extend the game's ecosystem to even more platforms. Wishlisting is now live on Steam ahead of an upcoming PC release, with cross-platform play between mobile and PC planned for the near future to further elevate the player experience.

"The global launch is a major milestone for MAkeDrama: MAD as we connect with anime RPG fans around the world," said Lee Jeong-hoon, CEO of Fluffy Duck. "Thanks to the incredible support from our players in Korea, we are thrilled to take this next step. We remain deeply committed to delivering top-tier content and reliable service to all of our users."

MAkeDrama: MAD is a Mature-rated mobile anime-style RPG centered on collecting and raising a diverse roster of visually striking female characters. Since its domestic debut, the game has earned a passionate following for its dynamic character presentation powered by high-quality live illustrations and deeply immersive interactive features. The title is now poised to bring its distinctive charm and tailored anime-style experience to a global audience.

'MAkeDrama: MAD' Official Website: mad.wemadeconnect.com

mad.wemadeconnect.com Official Café: https://cafe.naver.com/makedrama

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261001763425/en/

Contacts:

Wemade Max

Sylvia Byun (sooki@wemade.com)

Jaemin Choi (cdm495220@wemade.com)