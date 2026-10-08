NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Together, Subaru and the National Park Foundation have built a powerful legacy of protecting parks and connecting people to the places we all love.

For more than a decade, our partnership has supported the work that keeps national parks thriving - and we're excited to continue building on that impact for generations to come.

To learn more, visit: www.nationalparks.org/about-foundation/partnerships/corporate-partnerships/subaru

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Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Subaru of America

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/subaru-america-inc

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Subaru of America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/national-park-foundation-x-subaru-of-america-1234284