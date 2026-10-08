Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Prerna Mathews, VP, Product Innovation and Development, Mackenzie Investments ("Mackenzie"), and her team, joined Graham MacKenzie, Managing Director, Exchange Traded Products, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to open the market and celebrate the launch of Mackenzie's four new ETFs:

Mackenzie Global Equity & Gold Overlay ETF (TSX: MGEG)

Mackenzie Modus Global Equity ETF (TSX: MMGL)

Mackenzie Modus International Equity ETF (TSX: MMEA)

Mackenzie Modus Global Small-Mid Cap Equity ETF (TSX: MMSD)





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Mackenzie is a Canadian investment management firm with approximately $270.5 billion in assets under management as of August 31, 2026. Mackenzie seeks to create a more invested world by delivering strong investment performance and offering innovative portfolio solutions and related services to more than one million retail and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels. Founded in 1967, it is a global asset manager with offices across Canada as well as in Beijing, Boston, Dublin, Hong Kong and London.

Mackenzie is a member of IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM), part of the Power Corporation group of companies and one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management organizations, with approximately $346.1 billion in total assets under management and advisement as of August 31, 2026.

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