The government of South Africa is planning to procure 4.6 GW of battery storage and 5 GW of gas-fired power plants as the first allocations under the country's Integrated Resource Plan (IRP) 2025. South Africa's IRP sets a target of adding more than 105 GW of new generation capacity by 2039, including 25 GW of solar, as the country looks to gradually reduce its dependence on coal. Initially prioritising the development of 9.6 GW of storage and gas-to-power plants responds to the electricity system's immediate requirements for storage, flexibility and dispatchable supply, a statement published ...

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