Safe on Social: The American Family Safety Brief

So no family is blindsided by what reaches their child next

What is changing around America's kids. What families need to know before it reaches home. What they can do now. Let's be practical, not sensational.

ALEXANDRIA, VA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / The greatest disadvantage facing parents in a fast-moving digital world may simply be finding out too late.

A harmful trend reaches a school. An ordinary photograph becomes an AI-generated sexual image. A teenager is targeted for sextortion. A chatbot becomes a confidant. A threat spreads through a group chat before the adults responsible for those children even know it exists.

Safe on Social wants American families to know earlier.

Beginning this week, Safe on Social Inc., powered by Ctrl+Shft, will publish The American Family Safety Brief every Thursday - a national early-warning and education brief designed to help parents, educators, and communities understand what is changing around children before it reaches their family.

The goal is not fear.

It is preparation.

Every week, the Brief will answer:

What is happening?

What is changing?

What could affect my family or school?

What can we do about it together?

Safe on Social combines more than a decade of frontline digital-safety experience, the questions emerging from thousands of parents and educators interacting with its platforms, behavioral-risk signals identified through Ctrl+Shft, and authoritative data from sources including the CDC, FBI, NCMEC, IC3, Department of Education and HHS.

Where reliable evidence does not exist, Safe on Social will say so. Current incidents are separated from national prevalence, and improvement is reported as readily as deterioration.

What American families need to know this week

Sextortion and online enticement are rising. NCMEC recorded more than 1.4 million online-entitlement reports in 2025, up 158% from 2024, while financial sextortion reports rose 37%. Refer blog....

AI-generated sexual images are becoming a school-safety issue. More than 182,000 NCMEC reports in 2025 involved AI-generated child sexual abuse material. An ordinary photograph can now become the raw material for abuse. Refer blog...

AI is becoming part of everyday teenage life. Around 64% of U.S. teens use AI chatbots, with about three in ten using them daily. Refer blog on tips and tricks...

School threats remain disruptive, even when false. Swatting incidents are down longer term, but schools across several states were disrupted by threats and hoaxes during the reporting period. Refer blog...

There is good news too. CDC data shows persistent sadness among high-school students falling from 40% in 2023 to 33% in 2025, while serious consideration of suicide declined from 20% to 14%.

Technology should bring families forward - not pull them apart

Safe on Social believes the answer is not parents fighting children over devices.

It is parents, children and educators understanding one another better.

A parent needs confidence to set boundaries. A child needs to understand why those boundaries exist. An educator needs the tools to support both.

The goal is connection before conflict, conversation before confiscation and judgment before unrestricted access.

Technology can help children learn, create, and explore. But children also need the things generations before them relied upon: independence, curiosity, resilience, responsibility, real relationships and the ability to think for themselves.

Our job is not to turn back technology. It is to make sure our children are strong enough to lead it.

What families can expect each Thursday

Each week, Safe on Social will publish a national watchlist showing what is ? rising, - improving, and - worth watching, with free practical guidance attached.

Next week's Brief will examine:

Sextortion and online grooming - what families should say before a child is targeted.

- what families should say before a child is targeted. Children's photographs and AI - what parents and schools should reconsider before posting. (link to website)

- what parents and schools should reconsider before posting. (link to website) Cyberbullying and deepfakes - the warning signs parents often miss.

- the warning signs parents often miss. Smartphone and AI readiness - how families can agree on access without turning technology into a battleground.

- how families can agree on access without turning technology into a battleground. Youth mental health and school safety - what the latest evidence says, including where America is improving. Even leading the world.

These are watch areas, not predicted headlines. The final Brief will follow the evidence available that week.

Every issue will point families toward free articles, guides, checklists and conversation tools, with deeper education available for those who want it.

Join the movement

Safe on Social's mission is to democratize child-safety intelligence - giving every American family, regardless of ZIP code, income or school system, access to information that helps them recognize risk earlier and make better decisions together.

Protect what matters. Prepare them for what's next.

Because America's families should hear about the next risk before their children experience it, not afterward.

www.safeonsocial.com

About Safe on Social Inc.

Safe on Social, powered by Ctrl+Shft has worked at the front line of digital safety since 2013, building more than a decade of Earned Intelligence from the real-world experiences of schools, educators, families, and communities. Founded by bestselling author and digital safety expert Kirra Pendergast, that frontline knowledge now powers Ctrl+Shft, a Behavioral Risk Intelligence platform designed to identify emerging patterns of digital and behavioral risk earlier, document duty of care, and help organizations act before concerning signals become serious harm.

Through its US entity, Safe on Social Inc. works with public and private schools to bring together education, risk intelligence, and governance through one connected system, helping make technology a safer and more positive part of school life.

Learn more at www.safeonsocial.com.

Media, Partnership & Investor Inquiries

Will Anstee

Safe on Social Inc.

will@safeonsocial.com

www.safeonsocial.com

SOURCE: Safe on Social

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/the-american-family-safety-brief-1234270