Montreal, Quebec and Vienna, Austria--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Enoumena Therapeutics Inc. and AOP Health today announced an exclusive commercialization agreement to expand Canadian institutional access to PrSIBBORAN (landiolol hydrochloride), an ultra-short-acting, selective beta-1 adrenergic receptor blocker.

Authorized by Health Canada in 2023, SIBBORAN is indicated for the short-term reduction of ventricular rate in patients with supraventricular tachycardia including atrial fibrillation and atrial flutter, in perioperative, postoperative, or other acute circumstances where short-term control of the ventricular rate with a short-acting agent is desirable.

With an elimination half-life of approximately 4 minutes, SIBBORAN allows physicians to titrate heart rate control to the individual patient's response, with rapidly reversible effects following discontinuation. These characteristics support its use when short-term, adjustable heart rate control is needed in monitored acute-care settings. For complete prescribing information, including contraindications, warnings and precautions, please consult the Product Monograph.

"Landiolol is unique because it allows precise, real-time titration to a target heart rate, with rapid adjustment as the patient's condition changes," said William F. McIntyre, MD, PhD, FRCPC, cardiac electrophysiologist at Hamilton Health Sciences and St. Joseph's Healthcare Hamilton, and Assistant Professor at McMaster University.

Under the terms of the agreement, Enoumena will lead Canadian commercialization activities, including institutional market access, hospital formulary strategy, medical stakeholder engagement, and field execution. AOP Health is responsible for regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, quality, manufacturing, and supply.

"This agreement is a defining milestone for Enoumena," said Peter Melnyk, PhD, President and CEO of Enoumena Therapeutics. "Our model is built on pairing focused Canadian execution with innovative international pharmaceutical partners. SIBBORAN is a highly specialized therapy that requires a deep understanding of the critical care setting. We are very pleased to partner with AOP Health to support reliable access to this important therapeutic option for Canadian clinicians and their patients."

Michael Kindell, Area Director Intercontinental at AOP Health, added: "We are extremely pleased to partner with Enoumena and look forward to working together to make SIBBORAN available to patients in Canada. By combining AOP Health's expertise in developing therapies for rare and critical diseases with Enoumena's strong local capabilities and market knowledge, we believe we can accelerate access to treatment and make a meaningful difference for patients, healthcare professionals, and healthcare systems alike."

About Enoumena Therapeutics Inc.

Enoumena Therapeutics Inc. is a Canadian specialty pharmaceutical company that partners with international pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to commercialize innovative medicines in Canada. Enoumena combines Canadian market access, medical, regulatory, and commercial expertise with a focused operating model designed for specialty and hospital-based products. For more information, visit https://enoumenatx.com/.

About AOP Health

AOP Health Group is a global pharmaceutical enterprise with headquarters in Vienna. Its mission is to address high unmet medical needs through impactful, science-driven therapies and care models. Since 1996, AOP Health has pioneered research where limited therapies exist, to develop solutions for patients with rare diseases and severe conditions in niche therapeutic areas. Guided by the principle "Needs. Science. Trust." the AOP Health Group demonstrates its strong commitment to patients and healthcare professionals through innovation and long-term partnerships, to improve patient outcomes worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.aop-health.com/global_en/.







To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318089