From Mayday to Reality, Sokolove Law Explains Mesothelioma Risk for Veterans

Mesothelioma can appear decades after service, and many veterans may not know they were exposed.

CHESTNUT HILL, MA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / A new Hollywood film is putting a rare cancer in front of a mainstream audience, and for many veterans, the story hits close to home.

In the Apple TV movie Mayday, Ryan Reynolds plays a U.S. Navy pilot whose father is dying from pleural mesothelioma after decades working at the San Diego shipyards, where he was exposed to asbestos.

Asbestos was widely used across all branches of the military . Because mesothelioma can take decades to develop, the health effects of those exposures can emerge long after a veteran completes their service.

As a national mesothelioma law firm , Sokolove Law wants the film's release to encourage veterans and their families to recognize the risks of military asbestos exposure and understand they may have financial options available to help with care.

Why Veterans Are at Risk of Mesothelioma

The mesothelioma storyline in Mayday is fictional, but the history behind it is not. Generations of workers were exposed to asbestos before its dangers were widely understood, and the consequences continue to appear decades later.

For much of the 20th century, asbestos was found in thousands of commercial and industrial products, often without clear warnings about its health risks. Military vehicles, aircraft, ships, buildings, and other equipment often contained asbestos.

As a result, service members could encounter asbestos while using, maintaining, repairing, or replacing products that contained the mineral without knowing it. The risk was especially high for those who served in the U.S. Navy .

Asbestos could be found throughout ships and shipyards, including in insulation, pipe coverings, gaskets, and valves. Sailors often worked in enclosed, poorly ventilated spaces like engine rooms or boiler rooms, and submarines, where fibers could linger in the air.

Countless U.S. veterans may have been exposed to asbestos - and they now account for approximately a third of all mesothelioma diagnoses.

"Films like Mayday can open the door to conversations about health risks that otherwise receive too little attention," said Ricky LeBlanc, Managing Attorney of Sokolove Law. "Mesothelioma is a devastating disease, and stories like this can help bring greater awareness to the risks veterans may have faced during their service."

A Mayday That Can Come Decades Later

The mesothelioma diagnosis in Mayday highlights a health risk that can affect veterans long after their service ends. Mesothelioma has an unusually long latency period. The disease can develop 20 to 50 years or more after asbestos exposure, meaning a person diagnosed today may have encountered asbestos during military service many decades earlier.

That long gap can make identifying an exposure difficult . A veteran may remember a ship, vehicle, aircraft, or military installation without realizing that some of the products used there contained asbestos.

"By the time someone receives a mesothelioma diagnosis, the exposure that caused it may be a distant memory," LeBlanc continued. "For veterans, that can mean going back decades to understand where they served, what they worked around, and what products they encountered. The diagnosis is where those questions often begin."

Raising awareness of military asbestos exposure can help veterans and their families understand their risk, get screenings, and learn about the legal options that may be available to them.

Support for Veterans and Families

By putting mesothelioma into a mainstream Hollywood story, Mayday offers an opportunity to look beyond the screen and recognize the many real people whose jobs, military service, or workplaces may have exposed them to asbestos.

For Sokolove Law, the connection between military service, asbestos exposure, and mesothelioma is more than a storyline. Veterans represent a significant portion of the firm's mesothelioma clients, and their cases often trace a diagnosis back decades to work they performed while serving their country.

Military families need to understand the benefits and legal options available to them. Veterans may also have legal options beyond VA benefits, including mesothelioma lawsuits filed against companies that made or sold asbestos-containing products to the military.

VA-accredited attorneys with Sokolove Law can help veterans pursue compensation from both VA benefit claims and a lawsuit. The firm has secured over $1.8 billion for veterans affected by mesothelioma.

About Sokolove Law

Sokolove Law is a national personal injury law firm headquartered in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts. Since 1979, the firm has helped people across the U.S. pursue justice and compensation in cases involving mesothelioma, birth injury, sexual abuse, nursing home neglect, and dangerous pharmaceuticals and devices, securing over $10 billion total. By helping clients nationwide, Sokolove Law aims to make the legal system accessible to everyone. Learn more at www.sokolovelaw.com .

Media Contact:

Audrey Fisher

Audrey@SokoloveLaw.com

SOURCE: Sokolove Law

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/from-mayday-to-reality-sokolove-law-explains-mesothelioma-risk-f-1234326