Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.: Behind The Bottle: San Diego Spirit Festival 2026 Featured on "Straight Talk" with DJ Doc

Industry Leaders Share Insights on Premium Spirits Brands, Brand Building, and the Future of the Emerging Spirits Industry: Sponsored by Fast Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) and Keg N Bottle!

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Straight Talk with DJ Doc has released a new episode, "Behind The Bottle: San Diego Spirit Festival 2026," offering listeners an exclusive look into one of the nation's most influential spirits and beverage events. The episode provides valuable insights for spirits brands, beverage entrepreneurs, distributors, retailers, investors, and industry professionals seeking to better understand the evolving premium beverage landscape.

Hosted by Thomas Howard, aka as DJ Doc, the episode explores the growth of the spirits industry, emerging consumer trends, premiumization, brand development strategies, retail opportunities, and the increasing importance of authentic storytelling in today's competitive beverage market.

As the spirits industry continues to experience innovation across craft, premium, and experiential categories, San Diego remains a key hub for beverage entrepreneurs and industry leaders. The San Diego Spirit Festival has become a destination for showcasing new products, connecting brands with buyers, and highlighting the latest developments in the marketplace.

"Behind The Bottle: San Diego Spirit Festival 2026" delivers candid conversations about what it takes to build and scale successful beverage brands, navigate distribution challenges, and create meaningful connections with consumers in a rapidly changing industry.

"This episode provides listeners with practical insights from industry professionals who are helping shape the future of spirits and beverage innovation," said DJ Doc. "Whether you're a founder, investor, retailer, distributor, or enthusiast, there is something valuable to take away from these conversations."

Featured Interviews Include:

Sandro Piancone , Co-Founder & CEO, Fast Moving Consumer Goods

Website: www.fmcgstock.com

, Co-Founder & CEO, Website: www.fmcgstock.com Liz Edwards , President, SD Spirits Festival

Website: www.sandiegospiritsfestival.com

, President, Website: www.sandiegospiritsfestival.com Brad Stareky , CEO, Siren's Tale Vodka

Website: www.sirenstalevodka.com

, CEO, Website: www.sirenstalevodka.com Ben Ward , Co-Owner, Sun God

Website: www.drinksungod.com

, Co-Owner, Website: www.drinksungod.com Gary A. Roahrig , Owner, Noche Vida

Website: www.nochevida.com

, Owner, Noche Vida Website: www.nochevida.com Stephanie Grande , El Nacimiento Tequila

Website: www.elnacimientotequila.com

, Website: www.elnacimientotequila.com Sheena Lyte, Owner, Catchher Ice Cream

https://www.instagram.com/catchher_icecream

The episode is now available on Spotify and can be streamed worldwide.

Listen to the Episode

?Spotify:

https://open.spotify.com/episode/4N5zF1gpRFwdHpyRqBdmSx

About Straight Talk with DJ Doc

Straight Talk with DJ Doc features engaging conversations with entrepreneurs, executives, industry experts, and innovators who share practical business insights, growth strategies, and personal success stories. The podcast is dedicated to helping listeners gain actionable knowledge from leaders across a wide range of industries.

About the San Diego Spirit Festival

The San Diego Spirit Festival is recognized as one of the premier spirits events in the United States, bringing together distillers, brand owners, beverage professionals, hospitality leaders, and consumers to celebrate innovation, craftsmanship, and excellence in the spirits industry.

www.sandiegospiritsfestival.com

Media Contact

Liz Edwards

Founder & Executive Director

San Diego Spirits Festival

Liz@sandiegospiritsfestival.com

About Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

Fast Moving Consumer Goods is a nationwide ecosystem created to educate and support new founders, celebrities, CEOs and doctors engaged in the formulation, manufacturing, launching and scaling of their fast moving consumer goods brands, including beverages, beauty products, nutritional supplements, and spirits. FMCG provides beverage development and formulation, beverage manufacturing, nutritional supplement development and production, beauty product development, TikTok Live Selling, retail sales, and wholesale distribution management. FMCG is the nation's first fast moving consumer goods incubator. Both Sandro Piancone and Jorge Olson are available for podcast and speaking engagements.

https://www.fmcgstock.com

Media Contact:

Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

media@fmcgstock.com

(619) 975-6556

SOURCE: Fast Moving Consumer Goods, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/behind-the-bottle-san-diego-spirit-festival-2026-featured-on-%22-1234327