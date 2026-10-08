TABLE FOR TWO USA: TABLE FOR TWO Celebrates World Food Day 2026 OnigiriAction

Aims to Provide One Million Meals to Children in Need

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / TABLE FOR TWO USA (TFT) invites everyone to participate in the 12th Annual ONIGIRI ACTION that will run from Thursday, October 8 to Tuesday, November 17, 2026 to provide one million school meals to children in need. During the campaign, through the generosity of our partner organizations (see below), every rice ball related post to the campaign website or social media with OnigiriAction will provide five school meals to children in need. TFT will enhance school meals in socioeconomically disadvantaged neighborhoods in the U.S. by adding fresh vegetables and fruits to school lunches. TFT will additionally provide school meals to children in East Africa.

Our ONIGIRI ACTION campaign commemorates United Nations' World Food Day. As a nonprofit organization with roots in Japan, the campaign highlights onigiri (rice balls), which are a traditional Japanese comfort food made with love to share with others.

Since its launch in 2015, ONIGIRI ACTION has supported over twelve million school meals. TABLE FOR TWO has additionally received two prestigious awards: one related to Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and the other for health and culture from the Japanese government (https://bit.ly/3Kg0ZHY). Amid rising food prices driven by climate change, geopolitical instability, and ongoing global economic uncertainty, concerns are growing that Zero Hunger, one of the Sustainable Development Goals, will not be achieved. As these pressures continue to mount, the need for TFT to deliver healthy meals to those in need becomes more critical every year.

2026 Campaign

TFT and our partners will host numerous virtual and in-person events to celebrate ONIGIRI ACTION. Through onigiri, we can have meaningful connections and shared cultural experiences. Together with Japanese consulates across the United States, we are organizing the Onigiri Diplomacy Project. Consulates will post photos with OnigiriAction, display the campaign poster and props, and in some cases organize an interactive onigiri experience or event. We will additionally run Intercollege Onigiri Action, a fun and collaborative initiative on Instagram for college students in the U.S. The group with the most onigiri posts will win, and special awards will also be given for the most creative reel and best group photo. There will also be special Nationwide Shared Table hybrid cooking event supported by Japan Foundation New York where participants nationwide will learn how to make creative and delicious onigiri.

Upcoming Events

Event information and updates will be announced on our website and social media.

Partner Organizations in the U.S.:

For every onigiri photo posted, five school meals will be provided through the generous support of our partners: J.C.C. Fund/Japanese Chamber of Commerce and Industry of New York, JFC International/Nishiki, JCAW, Zojirushi America, San-J, ITOCHU International & ITOCHU Europe, SMBC Americas Foundation, Misuzu Corporation, MUFG Bank, Mishima Foods U.S.A., Kewpie Americas, and Six Tree Foundation.

Onigiri partners: BentOn, Onigilly, Sunny Blue, Omusubee

To Learn More:

ONIGIRI ACTION (USA site): https://usa.tablefor2.org/onigiri-action

ONIGIRI ACTION (Global site): https://onigiri-action.com/en/

Products with Donations:

During the campaign, a portion of the proceeds from products below will be donated to provide school meals: Nishiki rice (JFC International), rice cookers (Zojirushi America), tamari soy sauce (San-J), Tamaki Gold (ITOCHU International), inari (Misuzu Corporation), nori komi furikake (Mishima Foods U.S.A.), KEWPIE mayonnaise (Kewpie Americas), okonomiyaki pancake mix (Otafuku Foods).

About TABLE FOR TWO USA:

TFT is a 501(c)(3) organization that addresses hunger and health issues caused by unhealthy eating by educating people about healthy eating habits and providing nutritious school meals to those in need. TABLE FOR TWO started in Japan and now operates globally. As one of the most well-known NPOs in Japan, a country celebrated for the longevity of its people, TFT USA promotes Japanese healthy eating culture and has launched innovative programs, ONIGIRI ACTION, Wa-Sho - Learn. Cook. Eat Japanese! - and Edamame Champ, featuring Japanese food culture to tackle critical health issues.

Contact Information

Amy Fuentes

Communication Manager

wa-shokuiku@tablefor2.org

SOURCE: TABLE FOR TWO USA

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/food-and-beverage-products/table-for-two-celebrates-world-food-day-2026-%23onigiriaction-1234179