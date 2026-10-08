Real Tested Inc.: Purple Haze Strain Guide Sheds Light on Brand Confusion and Potency

Sativa strain's name covers multiple seed lines with varying THC levels

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Purple Haze, a sativa cannabis strain often listed as a cross of Purple Thai and Haze, has become an umbrella term for several distinct seed lines, according to the Purple Haze strain guide published by Official Cannabis. The guide sheds light on the confusion surrounding the strain's identity and potency, helping consumers make informed choices.

The exact breeder of Purple Haze remains unconfirmed, but Weedmaps traces its origins to California's Haze scene of the late 1960s and 1970s. Over time, the strain's name has been used to describe various seed lines, each with its own unique characteristics and lineage.

A summary of Purple Haze lab tests reveals a median total THC content of 22.39% across 116 state lab tests of the strain's flower. However, the middle half of results ranged from 19.42% to 24.73%, indicating notable variation in potency among the different seed lines.

CBD levels in Purple Haze are generally negligible, with only 1 out of 97 tests that reported CBD reaching 1%. This information suggests that the strain may not be suitable for those seeking significant CBD content.

As the Purple Haze name encompasses multiple seed lines, consumers should be aware of the potential variations in potency and lineage when purchasing this strain. The Purple Haze strain guide aims to provide clarity and help consumers navigate these differences.

About Official Cannabis

Official Cannabis , a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., is an independent network of strain guides that identifies a collection of 50 numbered cannabis strains, with sources shown on each page. The network describes itself as having 42 characters or worlds and no paid coverage.

Media Contact

Real Tested Inc.

Babu Kipkorir

Email: info@purplehazestrain.com

Phone: +1 (833) 365-5250

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Website: purplehazestrain.com

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/purple-haze-strain-guide-sheds-light-on-brand-confusion-and-pote-1234382