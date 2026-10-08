Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Patent bis 2039: Ist das der nächste große Wachstumstreiber für diese Small-Cap-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESS Newswire
08.10.2026 18:02 Uhr
163 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Real Tested Inc.: Purple Haze Strain Guide Sheds Light on Brand Confusion and Potency

Sativa strain's name covers multiple seed lines with varying THC levels

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Purple Haze, a sativa cannabis strain often listed as a cross of Purple Thai and Haze, has become an umbrella term for several distinct seed lines, according to the Purple Haze strain guide published by Official Cannabis. The guide sheds light on the confusion surrounding the strain's identity and potency, helping consumers make informed choices.

The exact breeder of Purple Haze remains unconfirmed, but Weedmaps traces its origins to California's Haze scene of the late 1960s and 1970s. Over time, the strain's name has been used to describe various seed lines, each with its own unique characteristics and lineage.

A summary of Purple Haze lab tests reveals a median total THC content of 22.39% across 116 state lab tests of the strain's flower. However, the middle half of results ranged from 19.42% to 24.73%, indicating notable variation in potency among the different seed lines.

CBD levels in Purple Haze are generally negligible, with only 1 out of 97 tests that reported CBD reaching 1%. This information suggests that the strain may not be suitable for those seeking significant CBD content.

As the Purple Haze name encompasses multiple seed lines, consumers should be aware of the potential variations in potency and lineage when purchasing this strain. The Purple Haze strain guide aims to provide clarity and help consumers navigate these differences.

About Official Cannabis

Official Cannabis , a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., is an independent network of strain guides that identifies a collection of 50 numbered cannabis strains, with sources shown on each page. The network describes itself as having 42 characters or worlds and no paid coverage.

Media Contact

Real Tested Inc.
Babu Kipkorir
Email: info@purplehazestrain.com
Phone: +1 (833) 365-5250
Las Vegas, Nevada, USA
Website: purplehazestrain.com

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/purple-haze-strain-guide-sheds-light-on-brand-confusion-and-pote-1234382

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.