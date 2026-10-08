PMGC Holdings Inc. Announces DBA as NorthStrive Holdings, Inc., Trademark License Agreement, and Website Update

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PMGC Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ELAB) ("NorthStrive Holdings" or the "Company") announces that it has registered a doing-business-as (DBA) name as NorthStrive Holdings, Inc. and entered into a Trademark License Agreement with NorthStrive Companies Inc. ("NorthStrive Companies"), authorizing the Company's use of the NorthStrive name, logo, and associated brand marks.

DBA Registration and Trademark License

NorthStrive Holdings has registered NorthStrive Holdings, Inc. as a DBA and will operate and present itself under that name in its M&A and operating business activities, creation, sponsorship and development of special purpose acquisition companies ("SPACs") and various corporate communications, effective immediately. The DBA registration is supported by a signed Trademark License Agreement with NorthStrive Companies, the registered owner of the NorthStrive name, newly introduced logo, and associated marks for corporate and commercial purposes.

The license arrangement reflects the close strategic relationship between NorthStrive Holdings and NorthStrive Companies, which serves as the Company's management and advisory firm, supporting its acquisition sourcing, transaction execution, and operational management activities.

Legal Name Change

This DBA represents the first phase of a broader transition. NorthStrive Holdings intends to complete a formal legal name change to NorthStrive Holdings, Inc. within approximately six months, subject to applicable filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Nasdaq, and relevant state and regulatory authorities. The Company's Nasdaq ticker symbol and existing filings remain unchanged at this time.

Website

In connection with the rebranding initiative, the Company's corporate website at www.pmgcholdings.com has been updated to reflect the NorthStrive visual identity adopted in connection with the trademark license. The site serves as the Company's primary resource for investor information, corporate updates, and M&A activity.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit https://www.pmgcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. Words such as "believes," "expects," "plans," "potential," "would" and "future" or similar expressions such as "look forward" are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release and are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy, activities of regulators and future regulations and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, filed with the SEC on March 30, 2026, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. Investors and security holders are urged to read these documents free of charge on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except to the extent required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

Investor Relations Contact

IR@pmgcholdings.com