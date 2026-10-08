EXOSENS SUPPORTS THE ACCELERATING DEPLOYMENT OF NEXT-GENERATION NUCLEAR TECHNOLOGIES IN THE U.S.

Key milestones achieved under the U.S. Department of Energy's Reactor Pilot Program highlight the accelerating deployment of next-generation nuclear technologies

Exosens' advanced neutron flux monitoring detectors supported successful criticality demonstrations by Antares Nuclear and Valar Atomics, underscoring the relevance of its technologies across Small Modular Reactor (SMR) applications

These achievements are expected to translate into near-term pre-series production orders and support long-term demand for Exosens' nuclear instrumentation solutions





Press release, Mérignac (France), 8 October 2026 - Exosens (EXENS; FR001400Q9V2), a high-tech company focused on providing mission- and performance-critical amplification, detection and imaging technologies, today announces its contribution to two successful criticality demonstrations for next-generation nuclear reactors under the U.S. Department of Energy's Reactor Pilot Program.

In August 2025, the program initially selected 11 advanced reactor projects with the goal of bringing at least three reactor designs to criticality by 4 July 2026. The program exceeded that objective, with four projects reaching this milestone by the deadline. These achievements mark a decisive step towards the commercial deployment of next-generation nuclear technologies on an accelerated timeline in the United States, particularly across SMR applications.

Against this backdrop, Exosens supplied high-performance neutron detectors and related technical expertise to Antares Nuclear and Valar Atomics, the developers behind the first two reactor designs to reach criticality as part of the DOE's Reactor Pilot Program. Integrated into safety-related neutron flux monitoring systems, these advanced detectors provide the measurements required to monitor reactor power and track the approach to criticality during start-up and testing.

These achievements are expected to translate into pre-series production orders in the near term and support long-term demand for Exosens' nuclear instrumentation solutions across the U.S. market.

"The move towards commercial deployment of next-generation nuclear technologies is accelerating in the United States, supported by increasing demand for reliable, carbon-free power, notably to meet the unprecedented energy requirements of AI-enabled data centers. This momentum is reinforcing investment in SMR technologies and driving demand for high-performance instrumentation designed for demanding nuclear environments, creating significant long-term growth opportunities for Exosens. Already providing advanced nuclear detection solutions for seven SMR-related projects across the United States and Europe, Exosens leverages its differentiated technologies, deep nuclear expertise and industrial capabilities to address these needs and support the long-term development of the SMR market," said Jérôme Cerisier, CEO of Exosens.

"Achieving criticality is a defining milestone in next-generation reactor development. The progress made by Antares Nuclear and Valar Atomics demonstrates the pace of innovation across the U.S. nuclear industry. We are proud to have supported these successful demonstrations through Exosens' advanced neutron flux monitoring technologies, and look forward to helping reactor developers as they move from first-of-a-kind testing towards safe, reliable commercial deployment," said Cyril Barre, Nuclear Instrumentation Director at Exosens.

Financial calendar

27/10/2026 : 9M 2026 revenue and adjusted gross margin (before market opening) -

: 9M 2026 revenue and adjusted gross margin - 22/02/2027 : FY 2026 results (before market opening)-

About Exosens

Exosens is a high-tech company with more than 85 years of experience in the innovation, development, manufacturing and sale of high-end electro-optical technologies in the fields of amplification, detection and imaging. Today, it offers its customers detectors and imaging solutions such as digital cameras, ion, electron, neutron and gamma-ray detectors as well as image intensifier tubes. This enables Exosens to address complex challenges in extremely demanding environments by providing its customers with tailor-made solutions. Thanks to its sustained investment, Exosens is internationally recognized as a major innovator in optoelectronics, with production and R&D activities carried out at 13 sites across Europe and North America and more than 2,000 employees. Exosens is listed on compartment A of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (Ticker: EXENS - ISIN: FR001400Q9V2). Exosens is a member of the Euronext Tech Leaders segment and is also included in several indices, including SBF 120, CAC All-Tradable, CAC Mid 60, FTSE Total Cap and MSCI France Small Cap. For more information: www.exosens.com.

Investor Relations

Laurent Sfaxi, l.sfaxi@exosens.com

Media Relations

Brunswick Group, exosens@brunswickgroup.com