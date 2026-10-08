Clue Transforms Period Tracking Into a Gateway to Healthcare With Launch of Free 'Get Care' Initiative

From tracking to action, Clue connects users directly with trusted care providers across contraception, conception, metabolic and mental health, perimenopause and at-home testing, supported by partners including Novo Nordisk

BERLIN, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clue, the #1 women-led period and cycle tracking app, today announced Get Care, marking the first time a mass-market cycle-tracking platform has connected users directly to care across numerous areas of women's health from within the app. Users can now move from understanding their health to taking action, joining up the fragmented women's health space into a single, continuous journey.

Women need a clearer path to care

Health tracking and healthcare still largely operate as two separate worlds. Femtech has given millions of women the data and insights to better understand their bodies, but turning that understanding into care still falls largely on them.

Clue's own community shows how much work women are already doing to advocate for their health. In a survey of almost 12,000 Clue users, two-thirds reported concerns about their menstrual health, with most managing symptoms on their own. Nearly one in four new Clue users said gathering symptoms to share with a healthcare provider is a key reason they join the app.

Get Care closes the gap between personal tracking and healthcare

Get Care takes women from tracking their cycle to accessing real-world treatments and services across contraception, conception, metabolic and mental health, perimenopause and at-home testing.

"Women are already using their Clue data to navigate the healthcare system and advocate for the care they need," said Rhiannon White, CEO at Clue. "But women should not have to do all the work of connecting what they know about their bodies with the care available to them. Get Care is about making that next step easier, giving women trusted options and a clearer path to the right care. Every partner is vetted, and the decision is always the user's to make."

A whole-body approach to women's health

Get Care brings together a growing network of healthcare providers, recognising that reproductive, metabolic and mental health are closely connected. Partners include TwentyEight Health, Evaro, TeleClinic and inne for contraception; Plan Your Baby for fertility and conception; Hertility for at-home hormone and fertility testing; Embla for weight and metabolic health, with Evaro adding weight management in November; and Navicare for finding and booking mental health support.

Life-science and medtech partnerships provide an additional layer behind Get Care. For example, Clue is working with Novo Nordisk with the goal of helping women better understand their metabolic health, including during perimenopause, and access information and care that can help support their health.

"Supporting women in understanding and managing their health, with reliable information, is at the heart of our mission at Novo," said Kathrine Bengaard Poulsen, Senior Vice President, Medical, Marketing & Regulatory, International Operations. "I am excited about our partnership with Clue and its potential to help women access relevant health information and professional advice through different life stages. Having the right resources and information can help women feel more confident asking questions, discussing concerns with healthcare professionals and making informed choices about their care."

Where reproductive and metabolic health meet

Women's reproductive and metabolic health are closely connected, yet they are often treated separately. Get Care's metabolic health offering is designed to close that gap. It brings together Clue's cycle and health insights, weight and metabolic health partner Embla, and expertise from Novo Nordisk, a global leader in metabolic health, to give women a more joined-up, whole-body approach to their care. Embla provides personalized, behavior-first weight and metabolic care, combining clinical treatment with coaching that considers female physiology and hormonal transitions.

Support through perimenopause

Perimenopause can begin years before periods stop, and its symptoms, from cycle changes and disrupted sleep to shifts in mood and weight, are often overlooked or dismissed. Many women spend years trying to make sense of what is happening before they find the right support. Clue already helps users track the changes that come with this life stage, and in November, Get Care will also connect users with perimenopause and menopause care from Evaro, so the patterns they notice in their data can lead to a conversation with a professional and care that fits their needs.

Built on trust and choice

Get Care is curated and built on trust and choice. Every partner is vetted against three principles: they must be science-based, with evidence behind their claims and regulatory clearance where required; work to provide access and insurance coverage wherever possible; and together offer choice across every area of care. That means users get credible options matched to their own healthcare needs, and stay in control of their own decisions. The service builds on Clue's broader health ecosystem, which also includes integrations with Apple Watch, Oura, Withings, WHOOP and Garmin.

Get Care will be available to Clue users in the UK, US and Germany starting today, with additional partners, areas of care and markets planned over time.

About Clue

Clue is the #1 women-led period and cycle tracker, used by more than 100 million people across 190 countries who have opted in to track more than 250 million cycles. Made by BioWink GmbH in Berlin, Clue partners with research institutions including MIT, Oxford, and Columbia to advance the science of menstrual and reproductive health.

Media Contact: press@helloclue.com