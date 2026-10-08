Brett Kelly: New Book Reimagines Maslow's Hierarchy of Needs as a Framework for Business

Kelly+Partners Founder & CEO Brett Kelly Releases His Sixth Book

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Brett Kelly today announced the release of his sixth book, Progress: Ideas for Life + Business . The work centers on what Kelly calls the Progress Pyramid, a 12-level model adapted from psychologist Abraham Maslow's hierarchy of needs, designed to close the gap between the life a person has and the life they want in both personal growth and business building.

"To best progress in a business, you need a deep understanding of yourself so that you can use your gifts, talents, and strengths to become healthier, wealthier, and wiser and make others 'Be Better Off,'" Kelly writes in Progress.

A New Hierarchy of Needs: in Life and in Business

The idea behind Progress grew out of Kelly's observation that much of the stress people feel comes from the gap between who they are and who they want to be. In the book, Kelly argues that closing this gap requires the same grit and discipline in one's personal life as in one's business, and further argues that a business's well-being is directly affected by the well-being of its leader.

Maslow's hierarchy charts a path from basic needs up to self-actualization. Kelly's Progress Pyramid begins where Maslow's ends: self-actualization becomes the foundation, with 12 business levels built on top of it, from mission through to succession.

The pyramid is organized in two parts. The first three, Mission, Values, and Vision; Strategy; and Structure, make up what Kelly calls the foundation of a business. The remaining nine, People, Process, Clients, Financial, Digital, Risk, Brand, Growth, and Succession, make up the operations built on top of that foundation. Progress devotes a chapter to each level, moving from the foundational work of defining why a business exists to the practical work of running, protecting, and eventually passing on a business.

Progress is Kelly's most personal book to date, drawing on his own experience building his career from the ground up to offer his 75 ideas organized around the pyramid framework. It is ultimately intended for business owners and leaders looking for a structured way to reflect on both their companies and their own lives, and, more importantly, to inspire those leaders to put into practice what they read.

"We plan to grow for a hundred years based on the system and culture we have created to help our clients by providing them with better advice," Kelly writes in Progress.

A Career Built on Advising Business Owners

Brett Kelly is an entrepreneur and consultant who has spent over two decades advising private business owners on how to build lasting companies. Today, Kelly is the CEO of Kelly+Partners, one of the fastest-growing accounting networks in the world, built through more than 90 strategic partnerships. Over the last 28 years, he has written six books: Collective Wisdom (1998), Universal Wisdom (2005), Your Money, Your Choice (2006), Business Owners' Wisdom (2012), Investment Wisdom (2019), and now Progress.

In his early twenties, Kelly set out to write a book roughly every seven years, using each one to reflect on and pass along what he'd learned. His first book, Collective Wisdom, published in 1998, dives into the lives of some of Australia's leading achievers, and he has continued writing in that same spirit since, now turning his focus toward the relationship between personal growth and business building.

Progress is 306 pages and is available now in print and eBook formats. The book can be found on Amazon .

Note to Editors: Brett Kelly can be made available for interviews. Electronic review copies are available upon request, along with a limited number of print copies. The book cover can be found at this link . For questions or to request a copy, contact olivia@razorsharppr.com .

About Brett Kelly

Brett Kelly is the Founder and CEO of Kelly+Partners, a specialist accounting network serving more than 25,000 SME clients across 43 locations in Australia, the United States, Hong Kong, India, and Ireland. Brett has more than 34 years of commercial and professional accounting experience, including the last 20 years leading Kelly+Partners at an average annual revenue growth rate of 30%. He is also the author of six books. Brett holds a bachelor's degree in business from the University of Technology Sydney and a master's degree in taxation from the University of New South Wales.

For more information, visit his personal website .

Media Contact:

Ray Young

Razor Sharp PR

512.694.6097

ray@razorsharppr.com

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SOURCE: Brett Kelly

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/new-book-reimagines-maslows-hierarchy-of-needs-as-a-framework-for-business-1234410