Reinventing Rally Bar 2: Logitech's market-leading video bar supercharged with a new Qualcomm processor; premium new lens and sensors; Right Sound 3 audio; and a sleek, sustainable, user-friendly design

Introducing Rally System 2 Pro: A modular video conferencing solution for large, complex, and divisible multi-purpose rooms

Debuting Sound Shape Audio Technology: Audio innovation that evenly distributes sound across a 20-meter space-a feat previously achievable only through costly and complex ceiling speaker arrays

Today, Logitech unveiled the largest enterprise product launch in company history, engineered to equip companies for the AI revolution. Headlined by Logitech Rally Bar 2, Rally System 2 Pro, and Sound Shape technology, the new portfolio brings advanced compute, intelligence, and sensing into more workspaces to support the next decade of intelligent collaboration.

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Logitech's new portfolio of smart video collaboration devices brings advanced compute, intelligence, and sensing into more workspaces to support the next decade of intelligent collaboration.

"This second generation of smart video collaboration devices is Logitech's answer to a new, dual mandate for IT: Deliver exceptional meeting experiences today while preparing for an AI-powered tomorrow," said Henry Levak, general manager of Team Workspace Solutions at Logitech.

Rally Bar 2: A Market Leader, Reinvented for the AI era

Rally Bar 2 is the successor to the industry-leading Rally Bar, now supercharged by a Qualcomm chipset that offers four times more edge AI processing power than various other video bars on the market.

A custom-designed lens and 1-inch sensor bring stunning visual clarity, and AI-powered Right Sound 3 brings studio-quality audio to meeting rooms. Embedded sensors automate the workplace by booking meetings when people walk in and provide occupancy data to help leaders make informed real estate decisions.

With its sleek design, Rally Bar 2 can easily be installed by one person in just minutes. It is housed in an aluminum unibody for easier recycling.

Certified for Zoom Rooms, Google Meet, Microsoft Teams, and built on the Microsoft Device Ecosystem Platform (MDEP), the Rally Bar 2 merges Microsoft's enterprise-grade security standards with Logitech's room intelligence and signature meeting experiences.

Rally System 2 Pro: Mastering Massive Spaces

A chronic pain point for IT is delivering quality, AI-driven meeting experiences in large, multi-purpose spaces-rooms. These spaces may constitute only a fraction of the building but consume the majority of IT effort. Logitech Rally System 2 Pro is a modular new solution that dramatically simplifies multi-vendor setups in complex and divisible rooms, making Logitech a one-stop-shop for all spaces, from small to extra-large rooms.

Introducing Sound Shape: Audio That Defies Expectations

High-value spaces like executive boardrooms and training rooms are historically tricky to outfit with audio. Logitech's Rally Speaker 2 Pro and Rally Speaker 2 Max house groundbreaking new Sound Shape audio technology. Sound Shape uses focused acoustic beams to precisely direct sound toward listeners throughout the room. The result is evenly distributed sound across a 20-meter (about 65 feet) space-a feat only partially achieved previously by costly and complex ceiling speaker array installations.

Next-generation product highlights:

Rally Bar 2 : Video bar for medium to large rooms, with next-generation processing power; 4-speaker system, 6 beamforming mics, occupancy detection and environmental sensing.

: Video bar for medium to large rooms, with next-generation processing power; 4-speaker system, 6 beamforming mics, occupancy detection and environmental sensing. Rally System 2 Pro Modular video conferencing system for large, complex, and divisible rooms, includes: RoomMate 2 Pro : A Qualcomm-powered compute box running up to three 4K displays, multiple cameras, speakers, and mic pods across Android, PC, or BYOD setups. Rally AI Camera Pro A dual-camera device combining a wide-angle 1-inch sensor with Logitech's legendary optical PTZ camera design. Rally Speaker 2 : A linear, 7-driver beaming networked speaker that delivers the same volume and intelligibility in the back of the room as in the front. Logitech Link: Native AV-over-IP tech that links Logitech devices using simple Category cables-no external extender and no PoE injectors. Right Sight 3 Smarter multi-camera tracking that uses multiple wall-mounted or center-of-table cameras and angles to automatically capture the best view of the room.

Modular video conferencing system for large, complex, and divisible rooms, includes: Rally Speaker 2 Pro : Soundbar with 32 micro-drivers evenly distributes sound throughout large rooms via Logitech's new Sound Shape audio technology.

: Soundbar with 32 micro-drivers evenly distributes sound throughout large rooms via Logitech's new Sound Shape audio technology. Rally Speaker 2 MaxSoundbar with 64 micro-drivers evenly distributes sound throughout extra large 20m (65-foot) rooms via Logitech's unique Sound Shape audio technology.

Also new:

Tap IP 2 Brighter, smarter, network-connected meeting room touch controller.

Brighter, smarter, network-connected meeting room touch controller. Tap Scheduler 2 Room scheduling panel with brighter display, higher-resolution, upgraded compute and built-in motion sensor.

Pricing and Availability

Rally Bar 2 ($4,299 USD/ €4,299), Tap IP 2 ($1,299/€1,299), and Tap Scheduler 2 ($1,299/€1,299) are rolling out globally now. Rally System 2 Pro, RoomMate 2 Pro, and the Rally Speaker 2 lineup will be available in Summer 2027, with demos open now at the Logitech experience center in Silicon Valley. Right Sight 3 camera switching capability will be available in the second half of 2027 as a free CollabOS software update.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and more of its business products and enterprise solutions at www.logitech.com/business, the company blog, Logitech Business or @LogitechBiz.

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Leila Lewis

Head of Communications

Logitech for Business

llewis@logitech.com