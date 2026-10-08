CIRO-Approved Executives Join Firm to Drive Growth and Strategic Direction

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Sightline Wealth Management today announced the appointment of Mark Goodman as Chairman of the Board and Oded Orgil as Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Both executives bring extensive experience in the wealth management industry and hold requisite regulatory approvals.

Executive Leadership Transition

Mark Goodman has been appointed Chairman of the Board, bringing over three decades of capital markets and investment counsel expertise to lead the firm's strategic direction.

Oded Orgil has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, where he will oversee the firm's day-to-day operations and lead the execution of Sightline's strategic initiatives. Orgil brings an extensive track record in wealth management, capital raising, and firm growth.

The appointment of both executives underscores Sightline Wealth Management's commitment to experienced, proven leadership and regulatory excellence.

About the Appointees

Mark Goodman, Chairman

Mark Goodman is an accomplished capital markets executive with over 30 years of experience in mutual funds, wealth management, and merchant banking. Goodman spent years at Dundee Corporation, a TSX-listed public mining merchant bank, where he served as President until December 2018. He also sits on the Board of Directors for other public and private enterprises. He brings extensive expertise in capital raising, corporate governance, and investment management across both public and private markets.

Oded Orgil, Chief Executive Officer

Oded Orgil is a wealth management and capital markets executive with over 25 years of experience driving firm growth and strategic expansion. He is currently Founder & CEO of 5X Capital Management Inc. and Co-Founder & CEO of I3 Capital Group Ltd, a merchant bank providing capital raising and strategic advisory services to high-growth companies.

Most recently, Orgil served as President & CEO of Gravitas Securities Inc. (2015-2017), where he expanded the firm's Wealth Management assets under administration from $170 million to $500 million and grew the investment banking team from 2 to 17 employees. His career includes senior leadership positions at Mandeville Group of Companies, Manulife Financial, Canaccord Financial, and HSBC Securities, where he demonstrated consistent success in advisor recruitment and wealth management expansion. Orgil holds a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Western Ontario and an Honours Bachelor of Arts from York University.

About Sightline Wealth Management

Sightline Wealth Management is a leading independent wealth management firm providing comprehensive investment advisory, financial planning, and wealth management solutions to high-net-worth individuals and families. The firm is dedicated to delivering personalized service, sound investment advice, and superior client outcomes.

Important Information

Sightline Wealth Management LP ("Sightline") is an investment dealer and is a member of the Canadian Industry Regulation Organization (CIRO) and the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF). Sightline provides management and investment advisory services to high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors.

Sightline Wealth Management LP is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ninepoint Financial Group Inc. ("NFG Inc."). NFG Inc. is also the parent company of Ninepoint Partners LP, which is an investment fund manager and advisor and exempt market dealer. By virtue of the same parent company, Sightline is affiliated with Ninepoint Partners LP. Information and/or materials contained herein is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation to purchase securities of any issuer or any portfolio managed by Sightline Wealth Management or Ninepoint Partners, including Ninepoint managed funds.

Sightline Wealth Management ("Sightline") makes every effort to ensure that the information has been derived from sources believed to be reliable and accurate. However, Sightline assumes no responsibility for any losses or damages, whether direct or indirect, which arise out of the use of this information. Sightline is not under any obligation to update or keep current the information contained herein. The information should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for the exercise of their own judgment. Past performance is not indicative of future performance. Please speak to your Advisor regarding the suitability of information provided in this article for you. The opinions, estimates, projections and/or recommendations contained in this document are those of the author as of the date hereof.

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