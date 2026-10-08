HRAI and Canada's HVACR industry welcome the federal government's investment in helping Canadians transition to heat pumps for home heating and cooling.

Ottawa, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Leaders from Canada's heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) industry are applauding the government of Canada on their investment of $2 billion in helping Canadians transition to heat pumps for home heating and cooling.

Representing approximately 1,200 member companies across Canada, the Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Institute of Canada (HRAI) has been working closely with federal officials to highlight the need for this program and to ensure the program's design meets the needs of the public.

"HRAI and Canada's HVACR industry welcome the federal government's investment in helping Canadians transition to heat pumps for home heating and cooling," stated Martin Luymes, Vice President, Government & Stakeholder Relations of the Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Institute of Canada (HRAI).

"Our industry group has worked closely with Environment and Climate Change Canada to help shape a program that, above all, delivers real value for consumers while being practical and workable for the businesses and skilled tradespeople responsible for delivering it," added Luymes.

HRAI appreciates the government's willingness to engage with the industry and its recognition that achieving these goals requires a genuine partnership. We are encouraged that our input has been heard and reflected in the program's design.

This is an opportunity to advance the Prime Minister's agenda of building Canada, making homes more affordable and delivering meaningful value to Canadians. We look forward to continuing our work with the federal government to ensure the program delivers on those objectives.

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About HRAI: Founded in 1968, the Heating, Refrigeration and Air Conditioning Institute of Canada (HRAI) is a non-profit national trade association that represents more than 1,150 member companies in the heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVACR) industry. Our members include manufacturers, wholesalers and contractors who employ more than 50,000 people in Canada and represent an industry that delivers more than $12B annually to the Canadian economy.

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