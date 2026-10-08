Meydan Free Zone Wins Two Awards at the Marquee Awards 2026 for Performance Marketing and SEO

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESS Newswire / October 8, 2026 / Meydan Free Zone has won two awards at the Marquee Awards 2026, presented by Martechvibe, taking top honours for Technical Excellence in Performance Marketing and Technical Excellence in SEO. The winners were announced at a ceremony at Hilton Dubai Palm Jumeirah on 10 September 2026, where 24 organisations were recognised across 20 categories. Meydan Free Zone stood out as one of just three to take home two awards.

The winning campaigns were led and run in-house by Meydan Free Zone's marketing team. Both submissions were judged on commercial outcomes rather than marketing activity alone, reflecting a shift in how the team works: treating every marketing channel as a direct driver of license sales, not just a source of leads.

In Performance Marketing, Meydan Free Zone was recognised for rebuilding its paid media around CRM-verified opportunities and closed-sale signals rather than raw lead volume. Between January and June 2026, blended sales conversion rose from 13% to 23%, cost per sale fell by 63% and media spend by 71%, with return on ad spend peaking at 13.49x. Over 14 months, the work has been credited with AED 156.3 million in revenue.

The SEO award recognised work that treated organic search and AI-driven discovery as a single revenue engine. By rebuilding site architecture, scaling long-tail business-activity pages and structuring entity data so Meydan Free Zone's propositions surface accurately in AI-generated answers, the team reshaped how founders discover it across search and AI. The results followed: organic sessions and impressions each rose by around 166% to 169%, Domain Authority climbed from 23 to 47, and organic channels delivered 3,812 licenses and AED 82.5 million in revenue.

"We set out to make Meydan Free Zone easier to find and easier to act on, whether a founder starts with a search engine, an AI assistant or an ad. Those used to be separate jobs, and treating them as one is what produced the results behind both of these awards," said Anisha Sagar, Head of Marketing & Communications at Meydan Free Zone. "It meant a year of rebuilding foundations, work that shows nothing for a long time before it shows everything. Winning in two categories, judged on commercial outcomes rather than campaign activity, is a real endorsement of the team's discipline and of the way we intend to keep working."

The two categories underscore Meydan Free Zone's positioning as the UAE's only 24/7 digital free zone, where licensing, payments and member services are delivered end to end through its own platform. That digital-first model gives the marketing team direct visibility of the path from first search or ad impression through to a license issued, which shaped both award submissions.

"The competition for founders is global, and it is increasingly settled before anyone gets on a plane. Entrepreneurs are comparing jurisdictions from wherever they happen to be, at whatever hour suits them, and forming a view long before they speak to a single person," said Jay Shaholia, Chief Operating Officer at Meydan Free Zone. "We built this business to be found, understood and acted on in exactly those conditions. Recognition for that work is welcome. The real measure is the number of companies now operating in Dubai that might have been started somewhere else."

About the Marquee Awards

The Marquee Awards, presented by Martechvibe, celebrate the brands, teams and campaigns that go beyond adapting to change and demonstrate bold thinking, smart execution and measurable success. The programme recognises excellence at the intersection of marketing and advertising technology, with an independent jury of industry veterans deciding winners across two broad clusters: Best Digital Campaign and Technical Excellence.

About Meydan Free Zone

Meydan Free Zone is a leading Digital Free Zone located 15 minutes from Dubai International Airport, offering entrepreneurs a streamlined, fully digital company setup experience. With MoFA-approved business licenses and over 2,500 activities, the free zone provides 24/7 services through its secure platform, enabling simplified banking, customs clearance, warehousing, e-commerce support, and payment integration. Based within the Meydan Hotel, Meydan Free Zone supports business formation and growth through an efficient, tax-efficient environment designed for scalability.

Company: Meydan Free Zone

Email: anisha@meydanfz.ae

Contact: Kashif Rehmat

Website: meydanfz.ae

SOURCE: Meydan Free Zone

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/meydan-free-zone-wins-two-awards-at-the-marquee-awards-2026-for-1234500