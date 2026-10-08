Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 08.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Patent bis 2039: Ist das der nächste große Wachstumstreiber für diese Small-Cap-Aktie?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 858388 | ISIN: US0605051046 | Ticker-Symbol: NCB
Tradegate
08.10.26 | 21:59
47,700 Euro
-0,22 % -0,105
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
USA 500
1-Jahres-Chart
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
47,16047,22023:00
47,63047,92022:02
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.10.2026 22:10 Uhr
212 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lakefront Biotherapeutics: Lakefront Receives Transparency Notification from Bank of America

Mechelen, Belgium; October 8, 2026, 22.01 CET; regulated information - Lakefront Biotherapeutics NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: LKFT) received a transparency notification from Bank of America.

Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Lakefront received a transparency notification, from Bank of America Corporation on October 6, 2026. The notification indicates that Bank of America Corporation, as controlling entity, crossed below the threshold of 10% of Lakefront's voting rights on October 2, 2026, following a disposal of Lakefront voting rights and equivalent financial instruments.

On October 2, 2026, Bank of America Corporation (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 254,604 voting rights and 5,371,394 equivalent financial instruments, representing together 8.54% of Lakefront's currently outstanding 65,897,071 shares.

Summary of the transaction:

Date on which the threshold was crossedDate of notificationDirect voting rights after the transactionEquivalent financial instruments after the transactionTotal (%)
voting rights
October 2, 2026October 6, 20260.39%8.15%8.54%

Content of the notification from Bank of America Corporation:
The notification dated October 6, 2026, contains the following information:
• Date of notification: October 6, 2026
• Date on which the threshold is crossed: October 2, 2026
• Threshold of voting rights crossed (in %): 10%
• Notification by: Bank of America Corporation
• Denominator: 65,897,071
• Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights
• Notified details:

A) Voting RightsPrevious notificationAfter the transaction
# of voting rights# of voting rights% of voting rights
Holder of voting rights Linked to securitiesNot linked to securitiesLinked to securitiesNot linked to securities
Bank of America Corporation00 0.00%
Bank of America, National Association10,70113,099 0.02%
Merrill Lynch International00 0.00%
BofA Securities, Inc.1,407,905240,920 0.37%
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith
Incorporated		462462 0.00%
U.S. Trust Company of Delaware76123 0.00%
Subtotal1,419,144254,604 0.39%
TOTAL254,60400.39%0.00%


B) Equivalent financial instruments		After the transaction
Holder of equivalent financial instrumentsType of financial instrumentExpiration dateExercise period or date# of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised% of voting rightsSettlement
Merrill Lynch InternationalRight to Recall 369,6290.56%physical
Merrill Lynch InternationalRights of Use 7,0600.01%physical
BofA Securities, Inc.Rights of Use 4,821,7517.32%physical
BofA Securities, Inc.Right to Recall 39,1430.06%physical
Bank of America, National AssociationSwaps15/10/2027 2,0130.00%cash
Bank of America, National AssociationSwaps15/06/2027 13,4430.02%cash
Bank of America, National AssociationSwaps31/07/2028 3,3270.01%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps15/01/2027 11,8120.02%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps30/04/2027 85,5490.13%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps15/06/2027 13,4430.02%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps01/11/2027 5570.00%cash
Merrill Lynch InternationalSwaps10/11/2027 3,1100.00%cash
BofA Securities, Inc.Swaps01/11/2027 5570.00%cash
TOTAL 5,371,3948.15%

TOTAL (A&B)# of voting rights% of voting rights
5,625,9988.54%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification (section 11) and can be found here.

About Lakefront Biotherapeutics
Lakefront Biotherapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to building a differentiated pipeline of medicines for patients with serious diseases in areas of high unmet need. The Company has established a clinical-stage portfolio in immunology and inflammation, anchored by gamgertamig, a potential first-in-class and best-in-class BCMAxCD3 T-cell engager for autoimmune diseases. Backed by deep deal-making expertise, operational flexibility, and a strong capital position, Lakefront identifies, acquires, and advances high-quality assets with clear potential to deliver meaningful patient impact and long-term shareholder value. For more information, visit https://www.lakefrontbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

For further information, contact Lakefront Biotherapeutics:
Investor Relations

Sherri Spear
+1 412 522 6418
sherri.spear@lakefrontbio.com

Richie Livingston
+1 312 636 7072
richie.livingston@lakefrontbio.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, all of which involve certain risks and uncertainties. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "upcoming," "future," "estimate," "may," "will," "could," "would," "potential," "forward," "goal," "next," "continue," "should," "encouraging," "aim," "progress," "remain," "explore," and "further," as well as similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Lakefront's plans to repurchase its ordinary shares. Lakefront cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are based on our management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which might cause actual events, financial condition and liquidity, performance, or achievements, or the industry in which we operate, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if our results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which Lakefront operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Such risks include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties that can be found in our filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC and our subsequent filings and reports filed with the SEC. Given these risks and uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if the result of our operations, financial condition and liquidity, or the industry in which we operate, are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results, performance or achievements in future periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this release. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, as amended from time to time.

Attachment

  • TN BofA_Oct 6 2026_EN

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.