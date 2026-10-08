Lakefront Biotherapeutics: Lakefront Receives Transparency Notification from Bank of America

Mechelen, Belgium; October 8, 2026, 22.01 CET; regulated information - Lakefront Biotherapeutics NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: LKFT) received a transparency notification from Bank of America.

Pursuant to Belgian transparency legislation1, Lakefront received a transparency notification, from Bank of America Corporation on October 6, 2026. The notification indicates that Bank of America Corporation, as controlling entity, crossed below the threshold of 10% of Lakefront's voting rights on October 2, 2026, following a disposal of Lakefront voting rights and equivalent financial instruments.

On October 2, 2026, Bank of America Corporation (taking into account the holding of its affiliates) owned 254,604 voting rights and 5,371,394 equivalent financial instruments, representing together 8.54% of Lakefront's currently outstanding 65,897,071 shares.

Summary of the transaction:

Date on which the threshold was crossed Date of notification Direct voting rights after the transaction Equivalent financial instruments after the transaction Total (%)

voting rights October 2, 2026 October 6, 2026 0.39% 8.15% 8.54%

Content of the notification from Bank of America Corporation:

The notification dated October 6, 2026, contains the following information:

• Date of notification: October 6, 2026

• Date on which the threshold is crossed: October 2, 2026

• Threshold of voting rights crossed (in %): 10%

• Notification by: Bank of America Corporation

• Denominator: 65,897,071

• Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting securities or voting rights

• Notified details:

A) Voting Rights Previous notification After the transaction # of voting rights # of voting rights % of voting rights Holder of voting rights Linked to securities Not linked to securities Linked to securities Not linked to securities Bank of America Corporation 0 0 0.00% Bank of America, National Association 10,701 13,099 0.02% Merrill Lynch International 0 0 0.00% BofA Securities, Inc. 1,407,905 240,920 0.37% Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith

Incorporated 462 462 0.00% U.S. Trust Company of Delaware 76 123 0.00% Subtotal 1,419,144 254,604 0.39% TOTAL 254,604 0 0.39% 0.00%



B) Equivalent financial instruments After the transaction Holder of equivalent financial instruments Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise period or date # of voting rights that may be acquired if the instrument is exercised % of voting rights Settlement Merrill Lynch International Right to Recall 369,629 0.56% physical Merrill Lynch International Rights of Use 7,060 0.01% physical BofA Securities, Inc. Rights of Use 4,821,751 7.32% physical BofA Securities, Inc. Right to Recall 39,143 0.06% physical Bank of America, National Association Swaps 15/10/2027 2,013 0.00% cash Bank of America, National Association Swaps 15/06/2027 13,443 0.02% cash Bank of America, National Association Swaps 31/07/2028 3,327 0.01% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 15/01/2027 11,812 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 30/04/2027 85,549 0.13% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 15/06/2027 13,443 0.02% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 01/11/2027 557 0.00% cash Merrill Lynch International Swaps 10/11/2027 3,110 0.00% cash BofA Securities, Inc. Swaps 01/11/2027 557 0.00% cash TOTAL 5,371,394 8.15%

TOTAL (A&B) # of voting rights % of voting rights 5,625,998 8.54%

The chain of control has been described at the end of the notification (section 11) and can be found here .

About Lakefront Biotherapeutics

Lakefront Biotherapeutics is a biotechnology company dedicated to building a differentiated pipeline of medicines for patients with serious diseases in areas of high unmet need. The Company has established a clinical-stage portfolio in immunology and inflammation, anchored by gamgertamig, a potential first-in-class and best-in-class BCMAxCD3 T-cell engager for autoimmune diseases. Backed by deep deal-making expertise, operational flexibility, and a strong capital position, Lakefront identifies, acquires, and advances high-quality assets with clear potential to deliver meaningful patient impact and long-term shareholder value. For more information, visit https://www.lakefrontbio.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

For further information, contact Lakefront Biotherapeutics:

Investor Relations

Sherri Spear

+1 412 522 6418

sherri.spear@lakefrontbio.com

Richie Livingston

+1 312 636 7072

richie.livingston@lakefrontbio.com

Forward-looking statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, all of which involve certain risks and uncertainties. These statements are often, but are not always, made through the use of words or phrases such as "believe," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "upcoming," "future," "estimate," "may," "will," "could," "would," "potential," "forward," "goal," "next," "continue," "should," "encouraging," "aim," "progress," "remain," "explore," and "further," as well as similar expressions. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding Lakefront's plans to repurchase its ordinary shares. Lakefront cautions the reader that forward-looking statements are based on our management's current expectations and beliefs and are not guarantees of future performance. Forward-looking statements may involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which might cause actual events, financial condition and liquidity, performance, or achievements, or the industry in which we operate, to be materially different from any historic or future results, financial conditions, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if our results, performance, financial condition and liquidity, and the development of the industry in which Lakefront operates are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results or developments in future periods. Such risks include, but are not limited to, those risks and uncertainties that can be found in our filings and reports with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including in our most recent annual report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC and our subsequent filings and reports filed with the SEC. Given these risks and uncertainties, the reader is advised not to place any undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. In addition, even if the result of our operations, financial condition and liquidity, or the industry in which we operate, are consistent with such forward-looking statements, they may not be predictive of results, performance or achievements in future periods. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of publication of this release. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update any such forward-looking statements in this release to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances, unless specifically required by law or regulation.

1 Belgian Act of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major shareholdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market and regarding miscellaneous provisions, as amended from time to time.

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