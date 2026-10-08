Boston, Massachusetts--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - La Maison du Chocolat held its grand opening of its first Boston location at their newly opened boutique in the Mandarin Oriental Boston, a premier Boylston Street location in the heart of the Back Bay. Hotel General Manager, Markus Lindner, and Residences Director of Operations, Edward Dustin, as well as representatives from La Maison du Chocolat, cut the ribbon officially announcing the opening of the storefront to the public.

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Key Takeaways:

Boston Realty Advisors introduced the renowned Parisian chocolatier, La Maison du Chocolat to its first Boston location.

Boston Realty Advisors continues to work with La Maison du Chocolat while the company considers opportunities for additional boutiques in premier retail markets in select U.S. markets, consistent with the brand's luxury positioning and international identity.

BRA is assisting in search for additional premier U.S. locations.

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ABOUT LA MAISON DU CHOCOLAT

Founded by chocolatier Robert Linxe in Paris in 1977, La Maison du Chocolat is a French luxury chocolate house known for artisanal ganaches, pralines, truffles, macarons and pastries. The company operates boutiques in major international markets. For more information, please visit www.lamaisonduchocolat.com.

ABOUT BOSTON REALTY ADVISORS

Founded in 2001, Boston Realty Advisors is a Boston-based, privately held, locally operated real estate firm. BRA is a leader in the middle markets, focused on investment sales, corporate real estate and retail. For more information, please go to www.bradvisors.com.

Source: Boston Realty Advisors

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/318147