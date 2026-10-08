Logitech enters Pro AV market with a portfolio of next-generation speakers that feature exclusive Sound Shape audio technology

audio technology Sound Shape technology steers sound into precise listening areas

Hyper-focused precision speaker enables possibility of two language zones in a single room-a first in the video conferencing industry

Today, Logitech (SIX: LOGN) (NASDAQ: LOGI) debuted Rally Speaker 2 Pro and Rally Speaker 2 Max, audio systems engineered to bring highly-precise sound targeting to extra-large conference rooms and training environments. Rally Speaker 2 Pro and Max house Logitech's proprietary Sound Shape technology and mark Logitech's entry into the Pro AV market.

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Logitech Rally Speaker 2 Pro and Rally Speaker 2 Max feature exclusive Sound Shape audio technology.

Acoustics are particularly tricky in high-value spaces such as executive boardrooms and divisible rooms. Ceiling speakers-the usual fix-are costly to install, involve complex wiring, and result in voices coming from unnatural directions while sound waves crash into each other, creating echo and cognitive fatigue. Rally Speaker 2 Pro and Max-speakers at the front of the room only-present a less expensive, simpler way to guarantee uniform sound coverage throughout these spaces.

"Today, we cross the boundary from science fiction into a bold new era of human interaction," said Karthik Rajagopal, Head of VC Engineering at Logitech. "We've replaced the brute-force approach of cranking up room volume with wave-field physics-essentially steering sound waves through open air with surgical precision."

Here is how the technology in Rally Speakers Pro and Max works:

32 tiny speakers work together: Instead of using two or three standard speakers, the Rally 2 Speaker Pro features a matrix array of 32 micro-drivers in a single front-mounted soundbar. Rally 2 Speaker Max further expands room coverage with 64 drivers.

The "flashlight" effect: Standard speakers scatter sound in every direction like an old lantern, bouncing off walls and ceilings. Rally Speaker 2 Pro behaves like a hyper-focused spotlight, shooting precise beams of sound straight where they are needed without bouncing off the walls.

Wave control: Rally Speaker 2 Pro uses principles of sound physics that cause waves to line up to boost volume, while simultaneously intentionally canceling each other out in directions that sound shouldn't go.

Even volume everywhere: In a 12-meter (approx. 40-foot) room, standard speakers lose significant volume from front to back. Rally Speaker 2 Pro only loses about the sound level of a human breath, making the volume feel identical whether you sit in the front row or the back row.

International Boardrooms of the Future: A Peek at What's Possible

In an early preview, Logitech showed an exciting multilingual concept in development. Because it targets sound so precisely, a Rally Speaker 2 Max mounted at the front can aim two entirely different audio feeds at opposite sides of the room at the same time-allowing, for example, English speakers on the left and French speakers on the right to hear their respective languages without hearing the other side, without requiring separate speakers distributed across each area. Logitech is working closely with partners to integrate Interpreter in Microsoft Teams meetings and Voice Translator in Zoom Meetings with this technology.

"The international boardroom of the future isn't about finding a single universal dialect-it's about translation coexisting in the same acoustic space. Sound Shape unlocks big potential for cross-border diplomacy, global M&A negotiations, and multi-regional training environments," Rajagopal added.

Availability

Rally Speaker 2 Pro and Rally Speaker 2 Max can be demoed at Logitech Experience Center in Silicon Valley. Commercial availability is slated for summer 2027.

About Logitech

Logitech designs software-enabled hardware solutions that help businesses thrive and bring people together when working, creating and gaming. As the point of connection between people and the digital world, our mission is to extend human potential in work and play, in a way that is good for people and the planet. Founded in 1981, Logitech International is a Swiss public company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (LOGN) and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market (LOGI). Find Logitech and more of its business products and enterprise solutions at www.logitech.com/business, the company blog, Logitech Business or @LogitechBiz.

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Contacts:

Media contact:

Leila Lewis

Head of Communications

Logitech for Business

llewis@logitech.com