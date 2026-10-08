Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 8, 2026) - Michel Léonard, President and Chief Executive Officer, Marc-André Lefebvre, Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer and Luc Martin, Chairman of the Board of BTB Real Estate Investment Trust ("BTB", "the Trust" or the "Company") (TSX: BTB.UN) and members of their executive team, joined Robert Peterman, Chief Commercial Officer, Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX"), to close the market to celebrate the Company's 20 year listing anniversary on TSX.





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Founded in 2006, BTB celebrates two decades of growth and disciplined portfolio expansion across Canada. BTB's investment strategy is focused on acquiring industrial properties in Canada's major markets. As of today, BTB proudly owns and self-manages a portfolio of 72 properties, including industrial, necessity-based retail and suburban office assets, representing a total leasable area of approximately 5.9 million square feet. Initially formed as a CPC, then its units traded on the TSX Venture and later in 2012 migrated to the TSX, over the past two decades, BTB has steadily grown into one of Canada's well-established real estate investment trusts, serving tenants and investors through a disciplined and consistent growth strategy. People and their stories are at the heart of BTB's success, and the Trust remains committed to operational excellence, prudent capital management and creating long-term value for its unitholders.

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