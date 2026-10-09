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WKN: A2PLBE | ISIN: SE0012675361 | Ticker-Symbol: 6IRA
Frankfurt
09.10.26 | 08:13
0,159 Euro
+0,89 % +0,001
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IRLAB THERAPEUTICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IRLAB THERAPEUTICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
09.10.2026 07:26 Uhr
185 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

IRLAB Therapeutics: IRLAB to present at Redeye Theme: Neurology

GOTHENBURG, SE / ACCESS Newswire / October 9, 2026 / IRLAB Therapeutics AB (STO:IRLAB-A)(FRA:6IRA), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that CEO Kristina Torfgård will present IRLAB at Redeye Theme: Neurology on October 15 in Stockholm.

Both Swedish and international investors will participate in the meeting, providing the company with excellent opportunities to expand its network and establish new contacts.

The event will be held at Redeye's office at Mäster Samuelsgatan 42 in Stockholm.
The presentation will also be broadcasted live via the link below and will be available afterwards on Redeye's website and social media.

More information about the meeting: https://www.redeye.se/events/1145293/redeye-theme-neurology-4

For more information

Kristina Torfgård, CEO
Phone: +46 730 60 70 99
E-mail: kristina.torfgard@irlab.se

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops a portfolio of transformative treatments for all stages of Parkinson's disease. The company originates from Nobel Laureate Prof Arvid Carlsson's research group and the discovery of a link between brain neurotransmitter disorders and brain diseases. Mesdopetam (IRL790), under development for treating levodopa-induced dyskinesias, has completed Phase IIb and is in preparation for Phase III. Pirepemat (IRL752), currently in Phase IIb, is being evaluated for its effect on fall frequency in Parkinson's disease. IRL757, a compound being developed for the treatment of apathy in neurodegenerative disorders, is in Phase Ib. In addition, the company is developing two preclinical programs, IRL942 and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB's pipeline has been generated by the company's proprietary systems biology-based research platform Integrative Screening Process (ISP). Headquartered in Sweden, IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IRLAB A). For more information, please visit www.irlab.se.

Attachments

IRLAB to present at Redeye Theme: Neurology

SOURCE: IRLAB Therapeutics



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/irlab-to-present-at-redeye-theme-neurology-1234933

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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