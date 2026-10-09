Richard Attias & Associates Appoints Peter Hall as Global President & CEO

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Richard Attias & Associates (RA&A Group) announced the appointment of Peter Hall as Global President & CEO, effective October 1, 2026.

Peter Hall brings 26 years of international leadership experience, most recently leading Informa's exhibitions business across the Middle East, Africa, India and Türkiye. He joins the RA&A Group at an important moment as the Group pursues its next phase of growth in Saudi Arabia and internationally.

"Peter Hall's appointment marks an exciting new chapter for RA&A," said Richard Attias, Founder & Chairman of Richard Attias & Associates. "We have built a strong global reputation for creating platforms that convene leaders, shape conversations and turn vision into impact. Peter Hall brings the leadership and international experience to help us scale that ambition and build the next generation of RA&A."









The Group has expanded its capabilities through its specialized subsidiaries: RA&A Atelier, focused on premium décor and production; RA&A XP, dedicated to guest experience and logistics; and RA&A Private, creating bespoke private events.

Together, these businesses strengthen RA&A's ability to provide clients with an integrated, end-to-end offering-from strategy, content and creative development to production, guest experience and execution.

"I'm honored to be joining Richard Attias and the RA&A team at such a pivotal moment for the company," said Peter Hall, Global President & CEO of Richard Attias & Associates. "Over the past two decades, I've had the privilege of growing businesses and partnerships across some of the world's most dynamic markets. I'm excited to bring that experience to RA&A and to work with an exceptional team to realize the opportunities ahead of us-in the Kingdom and internationally."

Based at RA&A's global headquarters in Riyadh, Peter Hall will lead the Group's operations across its international network, working closely with the leadership teams of RA&A and its subsidiaries.

Richard Attias will continue as Founder & Chairman, working alongside Peter Hall, the Board, and the Group's leadership on strategy, key relationships, and future development.

"RA&A was founded on the belief that the right platforms can influence the future," Richard Attias added. "Our next chapter is about taking that expertise further, expanding globally and continuing to raise the standard of what we deliver for our clients and partners."

ABOUT RICHARD ATTIAS & ASSOCIATES

Founded in 2008, Richard Attias & Associates (RA&A Group) is a global strategic communications firm that designs influence at scale. Its majority shareholder is Sanabil Investments, a wholly owned company of Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Through RA&A and its specialized subsidiaries, the Group combines strategy, content, live experiences, production, logistics and bespoke events to create high-impact platforms that convene leaders, shape narratives and turn vision into action.

RA&A operates through a global network of offices in New York, Paris, Dubai, Riyadh, Manama, Abu Dhabi, Lomé and Jakarta.

Media Contact:

Liz Wright, RA&A Communications Director

liz.wright@richardattiasassociates.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b028ab66-3089-4afb-b5e6-22cdcad6e86a