JCDecaux delivers strong economic and social impact in France and around the world

Utopies conducted the study for JCDecaux, with EY as auditor

Paris, 8 October 2026 - JCDecaux SE (Euronext Paris: DEC), the number one outdoor advertising company worldwide, has, for the third time since 2019, commissioned the agency Utopies to carry out an independent assessment of its economic and social contribution worldwide and in France. In 2025, JCDecaux's activities supported 183,460 jobs worldwide, compared with almost 120,000 in the previous study - an increase of 53% in three years. For each direct JCDecaux job, 14.4 additional jobs are supported in the global economy. €7.3 billion in wealth creation (direct, indirect and induced economic impacts) was generated worldwide by JCDecaux's activities in 2025.

The results of this new study confirm the uniqueness of JCDecaux's sustainable model, through its support for jobs, economic activity, the vitality of local communities and the public interest everywhere it operates. Since 1964, JCDecaux has been generating value far beyond its direct business activities, thanks to the virtuous ecosystem it has built around the company: local authorities, citizens, advertisers and suppliers. By financing public infrastructure and innovative services (bus shelters, flagpole displays, Morris columns, newsstands, information panels, self-cleaning public toilets, self-service bikes, etc.) with advertising, JCDecaux makes a positive contribution to society.

The study, whose methodology was audited by EY, covers all geographies where JCDecaux operates1 and is based on data for the 2025 financial year. Using the monetary flows injected by JCDecaux into the global economy (purchases, added value, salaries, taxes), the LOCAL FOOTPRINT® tool developed by Utopies estimated the impact generated by the Group's activities across 380 sectors. The footprint measured includes JCDecaux's direct impact (employees and added value), indirect impact linked to its supplier chain, and induced impact resulting from paid salaries and taxes (via household consumption and public authorities' expenditure).

Jean-Charles Decaux, Chairman of the Executive Board and Co-CEO of JCDecaux, said: "These results reaffirm JCDecaux's position as a sustainable partner to cities across the world, supporting their economic attractiveness while being committed to the public interest. This performance confirms our model's ability to create value for our public partners, advertiser and agency clients, our suppliers and citizens wherever we operate."

FOCUS ON FRANCE: 16,150 jobs supported by JCDecaux, up 10% compared with 2022

Each direct job supports 4 additional jobs in the French economy

€1.2 billion in wealth creation (direct, indirect and induced economic impacts) generated by JCDecaux's activities in France in 2025.

84% of purchases made from companies or subsidiaries based in France

50% of purchases in France made from SMEs

66% of revenue redistributed directly or indirectly to citizens

1 Present in 79 countries as at 31 December 2025

Link to access the study conducted in France and in the world (available in French only).

Key Figures for JCDecaux

2025 revenue: €3,967.1m - H1 2026 revenue: €1,953.9m

N°1 Out-of-Home Media company worldwide

A daily audience of 850 million people in 78 countries

1,105,906 advertising panels worldwide

Present in 3,895 cities with more than 10,000 inhabitants

11,894 employees

JCDecaux is listed on the Eurolist of Euronext Paris and is part of the SBF 120 and CAC Mid 60 indexes

JCDecaux's Group carbon reduction trajectory has been approved by the SBTi and the company has joined the Euronext Paris CAC® SBT 1.5° index

JCDecaux is recognised for its extra-financial performance in the CDP (A-List), MSCI (AAA), Sustainalytics (11.1), and has achieved Gold Medal status from EcoVadis

Member of the UN Global Compact since 2015 and of the RE100 since 2019

Leader in self-service bike rental scheme: pioneer in eco-friendly mobility

N°1 worldwide in street furniture (636,625 advertising panels)

N°1 worldwide in transport advertising with 154 airports and 257 contracts in metros, buses, trains and tramways (374,718 advertising panels)

N°1 in Europe for billboards (94,562 advertising panels worldwide)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Europe (740,067 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Asia-Pacific (168,815 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Latin America (103,865 advertising panels)

N°1 in outdoor advertising in Africa (31,364 advertising panels)

N°2 in outdoor advertising in the Middle East (20,852 advertising panels)





For more information about JCDecaux, please visit jcdecaux.com

Join us on X LinkedIn Facebook Instagram and YouTube.

Communications Department, Clémentine Prat

+33 (0) 1 30 79 79 10 - clementine.prat@jcdecaux.com