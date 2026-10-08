Pecoy Copper Corp: Pecoy Copper Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders and Change of Financial Year-End

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pecoy Copper Corp. ("Pecoy Copper" or the "Company") (TSXV: PCU; FSE: D5E; OTCQX: PCUUF) held its annual meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") earlier today. The Company is pleased to announce that all of the nominees for directors listed in the Company's management proxy circular dated August 27, 2026, namely Jerrold Annett, Javier del Rio, Jose Luque, Paul Matysek, Vincent Metcalfe and Luis Zapata were elected as directors of the Company at the Meeting.

At the Meeting, Pecoy Copper's shareholders also voted for resolutions (i) appointing Crowe MacKay LLP as the independent auditor of the Company; (ii) approving and ratifying the Company's omnibus equity incentive plan, including proposed amendments thereto; and (iii) approving and ratifying the Company's advance notice policy.

Pecoy Copper also announces that it is changing its financial year-end from April 30 to December 31. The change in financial year-end is being made to align the Company's financial year-end with the financial year-end of its foreign subsidiaries and certain of its Canadian subsidiaries and to align its financial reporting to calendar quarters. The Company's transition year will be the eight-month period from May 1, 2026 to December 31, 2026. Further details regarding the change in financial year-end will be available in the Company's notice of change in financial year-end prepared in accordance with Section 4.8 of National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations and which will be filed under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca).

About Pecoy Copper

Pecoy Copper is advancing the Pecoy Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver Project and the Tororume Project, which together cover approximately 19,800 hectares in southern Peru's Arequipa region. Pecoy is a large, undeveloped porphyry system located at approximately 1,650 metres above sea level, with access to established infrastructure, power, water and Pacific ports.

Prior to the Company's current drill program, less than 49,000 metres of historical drilling had been completed at Pecoy, defining a broad mineralized system with potential for expansion along strike and at depth.

The Company's common shares trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol PCU, on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol D5E and on the OTCQX under the symbol PCUUF.

For further information, please contact:

Vincent Metcalfe, President & CEO

Pecoy Copper Corp.

666 Burrard Street, Suite 2700, Vancouver, BC V6C 2X8

Tel: 1 (778) 401-9305 | Email: info@pecoycopper.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.