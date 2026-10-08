Bombardier Inc.: Bombardier Expands Top-Industry Ranked Support Network with New Line Maintenance Station in Sydney, Australia, Further Enhancing Care and Convenience for Customers in Asia-Pacific

Line Maintenance Station (LMS) in Sydney complements Bombardier's Perth LMS and enhances the company's top-ranked customer service network in the region, including service centres in Melbourne, Australia, Singapore and Tianjin, China

On-site technicians can provide Aircraft on Ground (AOG) support, unscheduled line maintenance, and select scheduled maintenance activities, including inspections for all Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft

Sydney LMS equipped with a dedicated Mobile Response Team (MRT) truck ready to support customers wherever they operate in the region

MONTREAL, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier today announced the addition of a new Line Maintenance Station (LMS) in Sydney, Australia, bringing additional care and convenience to customers in Asia-Pacific (APAC). The Sydney LMS complements Bombardier's existing Australian network, which includes a LMS in Perth and service centre in Melbourne.

The new Sydney location brings Bombardier's worldwide LMS presence to 11. It will support Aircraft on Ground (AOG) events, unscheduled line maintenance, and select scheduled maintenance activities, including inspections. The location is equipped with Mobile Response Team capabilities, enabling Bombardier technicians to provide remote support to customers when and where they need it. Technicians supporting the location are certified to service all Bombardier Learjet, Challenger and Global aircraft.

"Being number one in customer support is something we're proud of, but staying number one means never standing still," said Paul Sislian, Executive Vice President, Aircraft Sales and Bombardier Aftermarket Services. "It means continuing to earn our customers' trust by being present, responsive and ready to support them wherever they operate. Our new Sydney Line Maintenance Station delivers on that promise, bringing Bombardier expertise even closer to our customers while advancing our continued investment in Australia and across the Asia-Pacific region."



The Sydney LMS underscores Bombardier's continued investment in Australia and its commitment to expanding customer support in the region. This investment is part of the company's broader growth strategy across APAC. Earlier this year, Bombardier also announced a significant expansion of its Singapore Service Centre, which is expected to nearly double in size once it opens in the second half of 2028.(1) Once operational, the site will offer a broad range of services, including scheduled and unscheduled maintenance, modifications, avionics installations, and 24/7 AOG support. The site's new Component Repair and Overhaul (CR&O) workshop will further strengthen Bombardier's capabilities in APAC.

With top rankings in both Aviation International News for three years in a row and Professional Pilot Product Support for two years in a row, Bombardier continues to set the standard for industry-leading service and support for its customers worldwide.

(1)FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release are forward-looking and based on current expectations.

Forward-looking statements require us to draw conclusions based on assumptions and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties, meaning that our results in subsequent periods could differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

About Bombardier

At Bombardier (BBD-B.TO), we design, build, modify and maintain the world's best-performing aircraft for the world's most discerning people and businesses, governments and militaries. That means not simply exceeding standards, but understanding customers well enough to anticipate their unspoken needs.

For them, we are committed to pioneering the future of aviation-innovating to make flying more reliable, efficient and sustainable. And we are passionate about delivering unrivaled craftsmanship and care, giving our customers greater confidence and the elevated experience they deserve and expect. Because people who shape the world will always need the most productive and responsible ways to move through it.

Bombardier customers operate a fleet of more than 5,200 aircraft, supported by a vast network of Bombardier team members worldwide and 10 service centres across six countries. Bombardier's performance-leading jets are proudly manufactured in aerostructure, assembly and completion facilities in Canada, the United States and Mexico. In 2024, Bombardier was honoured with the prestigious "Red Dot: Best of the Best" award for Brands and Communication Design.

For Information

For corporate news and information, including Bombardier's Sustainability report, as well as the company's initiative to cover all its flight operations with a Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF) blend utilizing the Book-and-Claim system visit bombardier.com.

Learn more about Bombardier's industry-leading products and customer service network at bombardier.com. Follow us on X @Bombardier.

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