Bitdeer Technologies Group: Bitdeer AI Expands Southeast Asia Footprint with A901, a New 67MW AI Data Center Campus in Malaysia; Active AI Cloud Pipeline Exceeds $10 Billion

SINGAPORE, Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitdeer AI, part of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR) ("Bitdeer AI"), an AI neocloud service provider and preferred NVIDIA Cloud Partner, today announced that it has entered into a 10-year data center services agreement for A901, a 67MW AI Cloud data center campus in Malaysia.

A901 establishes a third Malaysian hub for Bitdeer AI alongside Cyberjaya and Johor, and will be engineered for liquid-cooled, rack-scale NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systems serving next-generation enterprise AI workloads. Delivery of A901 capacity is targeted to commence in the first quarter of 2027, with delivery of the full 67MW targeted for the second quarter of 2027.

With the addition of the 67MW A901 campus in Malaysia, Bitdeer AI's secured AI Cloud data center capacity - capacity owned or under an executed data center services agreement - totals approximately 273.5MW across facilities in Malaysia, Norway and the United States, representing approximately 78% of its target of up to 350MW to be delivered by the first quarter of 2028. All megawatt figures in this release refer to critical IT load.

Demand for uncontracted capacity across Bitdeer AI's AI Cloud sites remains strong. Bitdeer AI's active pipeline for AI Cloud capacity is now estimated to exceed $10 billion. Contract value per megawatt varies with service mix, contract duration and site. Bitdeer AI expects the pipeline for AI Cloud capacity to continue to increase.

"Demand for liquid-cooled, rack-scale AI capacity in Southeast Asia is running ahead of what the market can deliver, and customers are asking for it earlier and in larger blocks," said Michael G. Potter, Chief Financial Officer of Bitdeer Technologies Group. "A901 adds 67MW in a third Malaysian location, which widens the set of sites and delivery dates we can put in front of a customer. With this facility, our secured AI Cloud data center capacity stands at approximately 273.5MW, or approximately 78% of our up-to-350MW target."

About Bitdeer AI

Bitdeer AI, part of Bitdeer Technologies Group (NASDAQ: BTDR), an AI neocloud service provider and preferred NVIDIA Cloud Partner, delivers GPU cloud and full-stack AI solutions designed to simplify and scale intelligent computing and build AI computational infrastructure to support the AI revolution. Headquartered in Singapore, Bitdeer AI is a preferred NVIDIA Cloud Partner offering GPU Cloud, Model Studio, and AI Agent Builder services, supported by the Bitdeer Technologies Group's global data center network across the U.S., Norway, Bhutan, Canada, and Malaysia, with a target of up to 350MW of AI-ready data center capacity to be delivered by the first quarter of 2028. The company enables organizations across industries to advance impactful AI initiatives and drive meaningful goals globally. For more information, please visit https://www.bitdeer.ai.

To learn more, visit https://ir.bitdeer.com/ or follow Bitdeer AI on X @Bitdeer_AI and LinkedIn @Bitdeer AI.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expects," "intends," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "targets," "continue," "become," "develop," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology.

Forward-looking statements in this press release include, without limitation, statements regarding the 67MW A901 campus in Malaysia secured under a 10-year data center services agreement and the expected timing of its development, the commencement of delivery of capacity in the first quarter of 2027 and delivery of the full 67MW in the second quarter of 2027; the establishment of A901 as a third Malaysian hub for Bitdeer AI alongside Cyberjaya and Johor; the intended engineering of A901 for liquid-cooled, rack-scale NVIDIA GB300 NVL72 systems and its intended suitability for next-generation enterprise AI workloads; the estimated active pipeline for AI Cloud capacity of more than $10 billion and the expectation that it will continue to increase; the strength of customer demand for uncontracted AI Cloud capacity relative to market supply; the approximately 273.5MW of secured AI Cloud data center capacity and its representation of approximately 78% of the up-to-350MW target; and the up-to-350MW AI-ready data center capacity target for delivery by the first quarter of 2028.

No offtake commitments have been entered into with respect to A901 capacity as of the date of this press release. There can be no assurance that commercial discussions relating to A901 will result in executed contracts, that any such contracts will be executed on any particular timeline, including ahead of delivery, or that they will be on terms comparable to those previously announced by Bitdeer Technologies Group (the "Company"). Prior contract terms, including those announced in respect of the A102 and A201 facilities, may not be indicative of future results. The active pipeline figure referred to above represents management's estimate of the aggregate potential contract value of opportunities under commercial discussion. It is not backlog, revenue, an executed contract or a binding commitment, is calculated using assumptions as to capacity, term, pricing and service mix that may not be realized, and there can be no assurance that any portion of it will result in executed contracts.

These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections about the Company and the industry in which it operates, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the ability to convert commercial discussions and negotiations into executed contracts on the expected timeline, the satisfaction of handover and other conditions under the Company's data center agreements, the performance of third-party data center developers and service providers, the receipt of required regulatory, utility and other approvals, customer demand and performance, contract terms, equipment delivery schedules, site readiness and power availability, electricity tariffs, connected load and other utility charges, data center construction and energization schedules, financing arrangements and cost of capital, as well as the other risks and uncertainties described under "Item 3. Key Information, D. Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and in the Company's subsequent filings filed with, or reports furnished to, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 6-K, which are available at www.sec.gov and on the Company's investor relations website.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Investor & Media Contacts

Investor Relations

Tesh Dahya, Head of Investor Relations - tesh.dahya@bitdeer.com

Media

Eunice Hwangbo, Director, Corporate Communications - eunice.hwangbo@bitdeer.com