TRex Bio, Inc.: TRexBio Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Oct. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TRex Bio, Inc. ("TRexBio") (Nasdaq: TRXB), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on tissue Treg biology for the discovery and development of immunoregulatory medicines, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 8,333,334 shares of its common stock at an initial public offering price of $14.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by TRexBio. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $116.7 million. TRexBio's common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on October 9, 2026, under the ticker symbol "TRXB". The offering is expected to close on October 13, 2026, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, TRexBio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,250,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

J.P. Morgan, Evercore ISI, Cantor, and Stifel are acting as lead book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as book-running manager for the offering.

A registration statement (File No. 333-299018) relating to the shares being sold in the offering has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and became effective on October 8, 2026. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, Attention Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com and postsalemanualrequests@broadridge.com; and Evercore Group L.L.C., 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, New York 10055, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, or by email at ecm.prospectus@evercore.com or by telephone at (888) 474-0200.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any offer or sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About TRexBio

TRexBio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on tissue Treg biology for the discovery and development of immunoregulatory medicines designed to restore immune balance and promote tissue repair to address unmet needs of patients with autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. TRexBio's Deep Biology Platform decodes Treg functionality in human tissue, mapping key drivers of immune dysregulation and uncovering novel targets and insights that inform drug discovery and translational efforts. This platform has generated multiple therapeutic development candidates across TRexBio's wholly owned pipeline and through collaborations with leading pharmaceutical partners. TRexBio is led by an experienced management team and headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, including statements about the completion, timing, and size of the initial public offering and the commencement of trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market. Each forward-looking statement is subject to the inherent uncertainties in predicting future results and conditions and no assurance can be given that the initial public offering discussed above will be completed on the terms described or at all. Completion of the proposed initial public offering and the terms thereof are subject to numerous factors, many of which are beyond the control of TRexBio, including, without limitation, market conditions, failure of customary closing conditions, and the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of the prospectus that forms a part of the registration statement, in the form last filed with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and TRexBio undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.



