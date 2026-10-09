Tryg A/S - interim report Q1-Q3 2026

Tryg's Supervisory Board has today approved the interim report for Q1-Q3 2026.

Tryg reported a record-high insurance service result of DKK 2,454m (DKK 2,181m) and a combined ratio of 76.8% (78.6%) in Q3 2026. The higher insurance service result was supported by an underlying claims ratio improvement of 60bps, up from 50bps in Q2 2026, including solid improvements in Norway and a Group revenue growth of 4.1% in DKK. Measured in local currencies, revenue growth was 2.3% (3.4%). The investment result was DKK 42m (DKK 177m), a satisfactory level in light of the recent market volatility and interest rate development. Pre-tax profit was DKK 2,123m (DKK 1,980m) and profit after tax was DKK 1,625m (DKK 1,479m). Ordinary dividend of DKK 2.15 (DKK 2.05) per share for the year is an increase of around 5% from the previous year. The reported solvency ratio at the end of Q3 2026 was 203% (196% Q2 2026), supportive of future shareholder remuneration.



Financial highlights Q3 2026

Insurance revenue growth of 4.1% in DKK, or 2.3% in local currencies (3.4% in local currencies)

Insurance service result of DKK 2,454m (DKK 2,181m)

Combined ratio of 76.8% (78.6%)

Expense ratio of 13.3% (13.3%)

Investment result of DKK 42m (DKK 177m)

Profit before tax of DKK 2,123m (DKK 1,980m)

Ordinary dividend of DKK 2.15 (DKK 2.05) per share and solvency ratio of 203% (196% Q2 2026)

Financial highlights Q1-Q3 2026

Insurance revenue growth of 5.0% in DKK, or 3.0% in local currencies (3.7% in local currencies)

Insurance service result of DKK 5,299m (DKK 6,028m), or DKK 6,499m adjusted for the one-off provision on Danish workers' compensation booked in Q2 2026

Combined ratio of 83.2% (80.0%), or 79.4% adjusted for the one-off provision on Danish workers' compensation booked in Q2 2026

Expense ratio of 13.3% (13.4%)

Investment result of DKK 306m (DKK 607m)

Profit before tax of DKK 4,476m (DKK 5,505m), or DKK 5,676m adjusted for the one-off provision on Danish workers' compensation booked in Q2 2026

Ordinary dividend of DKK 6.45 (DKK 6.15) per share and solvency ratio of 203%

Customer highlights Q3 2026

Customer satisfaction score of 83 (baseline CMD 2024 is 81)

Statement by Tryg Group CEO, Johan Kirstein Brammer:

Tryg delivered the highest ever reported insurance service result supported by strong results in Sweden and Norway, and benign levels of large and weather claims. I am pleased that customer satisfaction continued its positive momentum and reached a record-high level, while sales improved by double-digit percentages on a Group level. This reflects our continued focus on having an attractive value proposition and delivering strong customer experiences.

In addition to several initiatives launched to support commercial momentum, we have also proudly announced three significant new motor partnerships with Mercedes-Benz in Sweden, Tesla in Denmark, and XPENG in Norway. This creates further opportunities for profitable growth within the motor segment, supporting the ambitions set out in our United Towards 27' Strategy.

Conference call

Tryg hosts a conference call today at 10:00 CET. CEO Johan Kirstein Brammer, CFO Allan Kragh Thaysen, CTO Mikael Kärrsten and Head of Financial Reporting, SVP Gianandrea Roberti will present the results in brief followed by Q&As.



The conference call will be held in English. An on-demand version will be available shortly after the conference call has ended.

Conference call details:

Danish participants:+45 78 76 84 90

UK participants:+44 203 769 6819

US participants:+1 646 787 0157

PIN: 560768

The interim report material can be downloaded on www.tryg.com/downloads-2026 shortly after the time of release.

Contact information:

Gianandrea Roberti, Head of Financial Reporting, SVP, +45 20 18 82 67, gianandrea.roberti@tryg.dk

Robin Hjelgaard Løfgren, Head of Investor Relations, +45 41 86 25 88, robin.loefgren@tryg.dk

Camilla Lercke Odgaard, Head of Communications, SVP +45 53 39 23 84, camilla.lercke@tryg.dk