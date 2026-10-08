BSR Real Estate Investment Trust to Commence Trading on the New York Stock Exchange on October 14, 2026

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. and TORONTO, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BSR Real Estate Investment Trust ("BSR" or the "REIT") (TSX: HOM.U) (TSX: HOM.UN) is pleased to announce that the REIT's units have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"). The REIT expects its units to begin trading on the NYSE on October 14, 2026 under the ticker symbol "BSRT". In celebration of the NYSE listing, BSR's officers and Board of Trustees will be at the NYSE to ring the opening bell on Wednesday, October 14, 2026.

In addition to trading and listing on the NYSE, the ticker symbol for the REIT's Canadian dollar-denominated listing on the Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") will be changed from "HOM.UN" to "BSRT.UN". The REIT's U.S. dollar-denominated TSX listing, "HOM.U", will be delisted at the close of business on October 13, 2026, the day prior to the effective date of the NYSE listing. Trading under the REIT's current OTCQX symbol, "BSRTF", will cease concurrent with the NYSE listing.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (within the meaning of applicable securities laws) relating to the business of the REIT. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as "believe", "anticipate", "project", "expect", "intend", "plan", "will", "may", "estimate", and other similar expressions. These statements are based on the REIT's expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections and include, without limitation, statements regarding the anticipated timing of the REIT's listing of its units on the NYSE, de-listing of the REIT's U.S. dollar-denominated TSX listing, change of the REIT's Canadian-dollar denominated ticker symbol on the TSX, and ceasing of trading of the REIT's units on the OTCQX. The forward-looking statements in this news release are based on certain assumptions including, without limitation, anticipated timing of the commencement of trading of the units on the NYSE. They are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to control or predict. A number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the results discussed in the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the factors discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the REIT's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, which is available at www.sedarplus.ca. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate as actual outcomes and results may differ materially from those expressed in these forward-looking statements. Readers, therefore, should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Further, these forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and, except as expressly required by applicable law, the REIT assumes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SOURCE BSR Real Estate Investment Trust