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WKN: A0HL7W | ISIN: US1124631045 | Ticker-Symbol: B7S
Stuttgart
09.10.26 | 08:31
9,250 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BROOKDALE SENIOR LIVING INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,9509,75008:53
PR Newswire
08.10.2026 22:15 Uhr
47 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Brookdale Senior Living Inc.: Brookdale Reports September 2026 Occupancy

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Oct. 8, 2026 / PRNewswire / -- Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) reported today its occupancy for September 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Occupancy Observations

  • Weighted average consolidated occupancy grew 130 basis points year-over-year to 83.1% in 2026.
  • Sequential consolidated and same community weighted average occupancy both grew 70 basis points, outperforming the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care (NIC) stabilized senior housing market occupancy results for the same sequential period.

About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living Inc. is the nation's premier operator of senior living communities. With 529 communities across 41 states and the ability to serve approximately 45,000 residents as of September 30, 2026, Brookdale is committed to its mission of enriching the lives of seniors through compassionate care, clinical expertise, and exceptional service. The Company, through its affiliates, operates independent living, assisted living, memory care, and continuing care retirement communities, offering tailored solutions that help empower seniors to live with dignity, connection, and purpose. Leveraging deep expertise in healthcare, hospitality, and real estate, Brookdale creates opportunities for wellness, personal growth, and meaningful relationships in settings that feel like home. Guided by its four cornerstones of passion, courage, partnership, and trust, Brookdale is committed to delivering exceptional value and redefining senior living for a brighter, healthier future. Brookdale's stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BKD. For more information, visit brookdale.com or connect with Brookdale on Facebook or YouTube.

SOURCE Brookdale Senior Living Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

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