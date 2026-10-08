Gigasun AB: Report from the Extraordinary General Meeting of Gigasun AB

An Extraordinary General Meeting of Gigasun AB (publ) was held on 8 October 2026. The meeting resolved in accordance with all proposals presented by the Board of Directors.

Amendment of the Articles of Association

The meeting resolved to amend the limits for the share capital and the number of shares set out in the Articles of Association. The share capital shall be not less than SEK 14,000,000 and not more than SEK 56,000,000, and the number of shares shall be not less than 70,000,000 and not more than 280,000,000.



The meeting thereby resolved to adopt new Articles of Association.



Approval of the Set-off Issue

The meeting resolved to approve the Board of Directors' resolution of 3 September 2026 on a directed issue of not more than 56,296,000 new shares to holders of the Company's SOLT4 bonds (ISIN SE0011721XXX) (the "Set-off Issue").



The subscription price in the Set-off Issue is SEK 1.25 per share. Payment for subscribed shares shall be made by way of set-off against the nominal amount of the bonds. Accrued and unpaid interest is not included in the set-off and shall be paid separately in cash.



Authorisation for the Board of Directors to Resolve on Share Issues

The meeting resolved to authorise the Board of Directors, on one or several occasions until the next Annual General Meeting, to resolve on issues of new shares, warrants and/or convertible instruments.



Such issues may be carried out with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights and with payment in cash, by way of set-off, contribution in kind or otherwise subject to conditions. Issues pursuant to the authorisation shall be made within the limits on the number of shares set out in the Company's Articles of Association.

For more information, please contact:

Max Metelius, CEO Gigasun AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0) 72 316 04 44

E-mail: max.metelius@gigasun.se

Stefan Salomonsson, CFO Gigasun AB (publ)

Phone: +46 (0) 70 220 80 00

E-mail: stefan.salomonsson@gigasun.se

Certified Advisor is FNCA Sweden AB

About the operation

Gigasun operates in China through its wholly owned subsidiaries Advanced Soltech Renewable Energy (Hangzhou) Co. Ltd ("ASRE") and Longrui Solar Energy (Suqian) Co. Ltd. ("SQ"), and Suqian Ruiyan New Energy Co., Ltd. ("RY").

The business model consists of financing, installing, owning and managing solar PV installations on customers' roofs in China. The customer does not pay for the solar PV installation, but instead enters an agreement to buy the electricity that the solar PV installation produces under a 20-year agreement. Current income comes from the sale of electricity to customers and governmental subsidies.

The goal is to have an installed capacity of 1,000 megawatts (MW) in the medium term.