Le 8 octobre/October 2026GoGo AI Network Inc. ("GoGo" or the "Company") and Algo8 AI Inc. (the "Resulting Issuer") have announced closing of the plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") pursuant to which GoGo spun out its investment in Algo8 Industrial AI Inc. ("Algo8") into the Resulting Issuer (formerly 1589675 B.C. Ltd.) and the Resulting Issuer completed a concurrent acquisition of the remaining interests in Algo8.Under the terms of the Arrangement, GoGo shareholders as of October 6, 2026 received 0.25 of a Resulting Issuer Share for each GoGo common share held and retained their existing GoGo shares in full. Immediately following the issuance of Resulting Issuer Shares to GoGo shareholders, each Algo8 shareholder exchanged with the Resulting Issuer their Algo8 common shares for Resulting Issuer Shares on a one-for-one basis. Each outstanding GoGo share will be redesignated as a "GoGo Class A Share" and then exchanged for (i) one (1) new common share of the resulting issuer ("New GoGo Shares"), and (ii) 0.25 of a common share of Spin Co ("Spin Co Shares").For more information, please see GoGo's disclosure.___________________________________________GoGo AI Network Inc. (« GoGo » ou la « Société ») et Algo8 AI Inc. (l'« Émetteur issu du regroupement ») ont annoncé la clôture du plan d'arrangement (l'« Arrangement ») en vertu duquel GoGo a transféré sa participation dans Algo8 Industrial AI Inc. (« Algo8 ») à l'émetteur issu du regroupement (anciennement 1589675 B.C. Ltd.), lequel a simultanément acquis les participations restantes dans Algo8.Aux termes de l'Arrangement, les actionnaires de GoGo inscrits au registre au 6 octobre 2026 ont reçu 0,25 action de l'émetteur issu du regroupement pour chaque action ordinaire de GoGo détenue, tout en conservant l'intégralité de leurs actions GoGo existantes. Immédiatement après l'émission d'actions de l'Émetteur issu du regroupement au profit des actionnaires de GoGo, chaque actionnaire d'Algo8 a échangé ses actions ordinaires d'Algo8 contre des actions de l'Émetteur issu du regroupement, selon un ratio d'échange de un pour un. Chaque action GoGo en circulation a été requalifiée en « action de catégorie A de GoGo », puis échangée contre (i) une (1) nouvelle action ordinaire de l'émetteur issu du regroupement (les « nouvelles actions GoGo ») et (ii) 0,25 action ordinaire de Spin Co (les « actions Spin Co »).Pour plus d'informations, veuillez consulter les documents d'information publiés par GoGo.OLD Security Name/ANCIEN Nom de sécurité: GoGo AI Network Inc. - Common SharesSymbol(s)/Symbole(s): GOGOCUSIP & ISIN: 379963101/CA3799631013Effective Date/Date effective:: le 6 OCT 2026Delist Date/Date de radiation: le 8 OCT 2026NEW Security Name/NOUVEAU Nom de sécurité: GoGo AI Network Inc. - Common SharesSymbol(s)/Symbole(s): GOGONEW/Nouveau CUSIP: 379973 10 0NEW/Nouveau ISIN: CA 379973 10 0 3Effective Trading Date/Date de négociation effective: le 9 OCT 2026If you have any questions or require further information please contact Listings at (416) 367-7340 or E-mail: Listings@thecse.comPour toute question, pour obtenir de l'information supplémentaire veuillez communiquer avec le service des inscriptions au 416 367-7340 ou par courriel à l'adresse: Listings@thecse.com.