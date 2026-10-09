Advenica AB: Advenica wins order worth 41 million SEK from Swedish authority

Advenica has won an order from a Swedish authority within the total defence regarding encryption products. The total order value is SEK 41 million.

Advenica is a well-established and trusted supplier of cybersecurity solutions in Sweden as well as internationally. The new order is for encryption products developed as part of the company's Designhouse business. These products are approved for sharing of information classified up to Top Secret / "Kvalificerat Hemlig".



The majority of the ordered products and accessories will be delivered during the first half of 2027, and a minor part will be delivered the second half of 2027.



We deeply value the continued trust placed in us by this government agency. Every day, all year round, Advenica's products and solutions play a vital role in protecting society's most critical information. Marie Bengtsson, CEO at Advenica



For further information, please contact:

Marie Bengtsson, CEO Advenica AB, +46 (0) 703 860 032 marie.bengtsson@advenica.com



The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, 9 October 2026 at 09:15.

About Advenica

Advenica provides cybersecurity solutions within encryption and network segmentation with the highest level of EU-and national approvals. We were founded in 1993 and are based in Malmö, Sweden, where most of our products are designed, developed, and manufactured. Advenica specialises in the sectors of defence, authorities, infrastructure, and industry. With decades of experience working with Sweden's national security, Advenica is known for delivering cybersecurity with exceptional service. Read more at advenica.com

Advenica AB is a publicly traded company listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market with the name ADVE. Certified Adviser is Redeye Nordic Growth AB, redeye.se