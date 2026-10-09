Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 09.10.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Elevate Sercive Group: Neue Expertise für den nächsten Wachstumsschritt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
09.10.2026 12:34 Uhr
257 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Yacht Club de Monaco's Tuiga wins at Saint-Tropez

MONACO, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuiga has claimed victory at Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez. 2026 is a historic year for the gaff-rigged cutter of the Yacht Club de Monaco. Fresh from a voyage along the east coast of the United States, Tuiga (1909) triumphed in the Tradition class at the 28th edition of the annual regatta held in the Gulf of Saint-Tropez.

Tuiga was skippered by Yacht Club de Monaco Vice-President Pierre Casiraghi, alongside a high-calibre crew bringing together experience from the America's Cup, ocean racing and the Olympic Games. Also on board were two-time America's Cup winner Jimmy Spithill, German sailor Boris Herrmann of Team Malizia and, during the final stage, Loïck Peyron. The crew also included Dutch sailor Rosalin Kuiper, who competed in The Ocean Race with Team Malizia; British sailor Tom Dawson, a veteran of the Extreme Sailing Series and an Admiral's Cup winner alongside Casiraghi; Italian sailor Lorenzo De Felice, a Moth and foiling specialist; and French freediver Arnaud Jerald, holder of several world records.

"With Boris navigating, Loïck handling tactics and Jimmy at the helm, we could not have asked for anything better. What a crew, what a week," Casiraghi said, also highlighting the presence on board of several Club members and young sailor Louise Debeaumont, competing on Tuiga for the first time.

The Monegasque cutter remained among the leading boats throughout the week. On Tuesday, with an easterly breeze and gusts exceeding 15 knots, Tuiga finished second. The same result followed on Wednesday, keeping the boat firmly in contention for victory. On Thursday, in the Centenary Trophy, a pursuit race, Kismet crossed the finish line ahead of Tuiga to claim the trophy. On Friday, with moderate easterly winds, the Monegasque cutter maintained its pace ahead of the final day.

On Saturday, the crew completed the course with maximum concentration, finishing the week at the top of the overall standings and securing victory in its class.

For more information:
Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d600d020-947e-46a7-8461-d9ed5c9c8602

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/dd67e341-c4e1-45d2-a21c-1d660e3658fb


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI-Euphorie kippt - Bei diesen 5 Aktien droht der Crash!
Drei Jahre lang kannten KI-Aktien fast nur eine Richtung: nach oben. Billionenschwere Investitionspläne von Alphabet, Amazon, Meta und Microsoft haben Halbleiter- und Infrastrukturwerte auf immer neue Höhen getrieben. Doch jetzt bekommt die Erfolgsstory gefährliche Risse.

Steigende Anleiherenditen verteuern die Finanzierung, während die gewaltigen KI-Ausgaben zunehmend nicht mehr aus den laufenden Cashflows bezahlt werden können. Gleichzeitig zeigen günstigere chinesische Modelle, dass leistungsfähige KI womöglich mit deutlich weniger Rechenleistung auskommt. Damit wächst die Gefahr, dass heute für Milliarden errichtete Kapazitäten morgen nicht die erhofften Renditen liefern.

Für Anleger könnte das zum Problem werden. Denn treffen steigende Finanzierungskosten auf Überkapazitäten und enttäuschende Cashflows, geraten gerade hoch bewertete KI-Profiteure schnell unter Druck. Aus den größten Gewinnern der vergangenen Jahre könnten so die größten Verlierer der nächsten Korrektur werden.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport zeigen wir 5 Aktien, bei denen das Chance-Risiko-Verhältnis jetzt besonders gefährlich erscheint – und bei denen Anleger genauer hinschauen sollten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die KI-Euphorie ihren nächsten Realitätstest erlebt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.