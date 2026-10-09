Yacht Club de Monaco's Tuiga wins at Saint-Tropez

MONACO, Oct. 09, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tuiga has claimed victory at Les Voiles de Saint-Tropez. 2026 is a historic year for the gaff-rigged cutter of the Yacht Club de Monaco. Fresh from a voyage along the east coast of the United States, Tuiga (1909) triumphed in the Tradition class at the 28th edition of the annual regatta held in the Gulf of Saint-Tropez.

Tuiga was skippered by Yacht Club de Monaco Vice-President Pierre Casiraghi, alongside a high-calibre crew bringing together experience from the America's Cup, ocean racing and the Olympic Games. Also on board were two-time America's Cup winner Jimmy Spithill, German sailor Boris Herrmann of Team Malizia and, during the final stage, Loïck Peyron. The crew also included Dutch sailor Rosalin Kuiper, who competed in The Ocean Race with Team Malizia; British sailor Tom Dawson, a veteran of the Extreme Sailing Series and an Admiral's Cup winner alongside Casiraghi; Italian sailor Lorenzo De Felice, a Moth and foiling specialist; and French freediver Arnaud Jerald, holder of several world records.

"With Boris navigating, Loïck handling tactics and Jimmy at the helm, we could not have asked for anything better. What a crew, what a week," Casiraghi said, also highlighting the presence on board of several Club members and young sailor Louise Debeaumont, competing on Tuiga for the first time.

The Monegasque cutter remained among the leading boats throughout the week. On Tuesday, with an easterly breeze and gusts exceeding 15 knots, Tuiga finished second. The same result followed on Wednesday, keeping the boat firmly in contention for victory. On Thursday, in the Centenary Trophy, a pursuit race, Kismet crossed the finish line ahead of Tuiga to claim the trophy. On Friday, with moderate easterly winds, the Monegasque cutter maintained its pace ahead of the final day.

On Saturday, the crew completed the course with maximum concentration, finishing the week at the top of the overall standings and securing victory in its class.

For more information:

Press Office LaPresse - ufficio.stampa@lapresse.it

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