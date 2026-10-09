Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 9, 2026) - Theralase Technologies Inc. (TSXV: TLT) (OTCQB: TLTFF) ("Theralase" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of proprietary Energy-Activated Small Molecules ("EASMs") for the safe and effective destruction of various cancers, bacteria and viruses, is pleased to announce that the Company has been invited to present at the 2026 ThinkEquity Conference in New York.

ThinkEquity is a boutique investment bank that has collectively financed over $50 billion of public and private capital raises, restructurings, mergers and acquisitions. The annual ThinkEquity Conference brings together institutional investors, accredited investors and industry executives with private and public emerging growth companies, featuring corporate presentations across numerous sectors. The 2026 ThinkEquity Conference is expected to feature 85 company presentations, more than 750 attendees and more than 750 one-on-one investor meetings.

Roger DuMoulin-White, B.Sc., P.Eng., Pro.Dir., President and Chief Executive Officer of Theralase, will deliver a corporate presentation in the biotechnology track providing an overview on the Company's proprietary EASM technology platform, clinical development programs and upcoming corporate objectives.

The presentation is expected to include information on:

The Phase II clinical study evaluating intravesical light-activated Ruvidar in patients diagnosed with Bacillus Calmette-Guérin (" BCG ")-Unresponsive Non-Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (" NMIBC ") Carcinoma In-Situ (" CIS ")

Regulatory strategy for Ruvidar in Canada and the United States

Development of radiation-activated intravenous Rutherrin for the treatment of: Glioblastoma Multiforme (" GBM "), Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (" NSCLC ") and Muscle Invasive Bladder Cancer (" MIBC ")

Development of topical Ruvidar for the treatment of Herpes Simplex Virus Type 1 ("HSV-1") cold sores

Theralase management will also participate in scheduled meetings with invited conference participants.

Roger DuMoulin-White, President and Chief Executive Officer of Theralase, stated, "The ThinkEquity Conference provides Theralase an important opportunity to engage directly with the US-based investment community as we prepare for Health Canada and FDA review of our bladder cancer clinical data, clinical development of our proprietary EASM technology platform for numerous cancers and clinical development of topical Ruvidar for cold sores. We look forward to discussing our clinical progress, commercialization strategies and marketing opportunities of Ruvidar and Rutherrin with investors and industry participants, upon regulatory approval."

About Theralase Technologies Inc.

Theralase is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company dedicated to the research and development of proprietary EASMs for the safe and effective destruction of various cancers, bacteria and viruses.

The Company's lead clinical program is focused on evaluating intravesical light-activated Ruvidar for the treatment of BCG-Unresponsive NMIBC CIS. In addition, Theralase is developing Rutherrin for radiation-activated intravenous administration for the treatment of GBM, NSCLC and MIBC, as well as topical Ruvidar for the treatment of HSV-1 cold sores.

Additional information is available at www.theralase.com and www.sedarplus.ca

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, "FLS") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such statements; include, but are not limited to statements regarding the Company's proposed development plans with respect to energy-activated small molecules and their drug formulations. FLS may be identified by the use of the words "may, "should", "will", "anticipates", "believes", "plans", "expects", "estimate", "potential for" and similar expressions; including, statements related to the current expectations of the Company's management regarding future research, development and commercialization of the Company's Energy-Activated Small Molecules ("EASMs"); their drug formulations; preclinical research; clinical studies and regulatory approvals.

These statements involve significant risks, uncertainties and assumptions; including, the ability of the Company to fund and secure regulatory approvals to successfully complete various clinical studies in a timely fashion and implement its commercial development plans. Other risks to the Company include: successful commercialization of its EASMs and drug formulations; access to sufficient capital to fund the Company's operations on terms that are commercially favorable to the Company or at all; the safety and effectiveness of the Company's EASMs and formulations against the diseases tested in its clinical studies; the failure to comply with the terms of license agreements with third parties and as a result lose the right to use key intellectual property in its business; the ability to protect its intellectual property; the timing and success of submission, acceptance and approval of regulatory filings. Many of these factors that will determine actual results are beyond the Company's ability to control or predict.

Readers should not unduly rely on these FLS, which are not a guarantee of future performance. There can be no assurance that FLS will prove to be accurate, as such FLS involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results or future events to differ materially from the FLS.

Although the FLS contained in the press release are based upon what management currently believes to be reasonable assumptions, the Company cannot assure prospective investors that actual results, performance or achievements will be consistent with these FLS.

All FLS are made as of the date hereof and are subject to change. Except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation to update such FLS.

For investor information on the Company, please feel to reach out Investor Inquiries - Theralase Technologies.

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