China's wafer market activity remained subdued as the country entered the early-October Golden Week holiday. Free-On-Board (FOB) China N-type M10 and 210R wafer prices remained unchanged week on week at $0.149/pc and $0.153/pc respectively, according to the OPIS Global Solar Markets Report released on Oct. 6. Ahead of the holiday, market participants said prices for orders signed before the break were largely unchanged. Nevertheless, downstream buyers increased procurement to some extent to stock production material, supporting further inventory destocking. Wafer inventories are currently estimated ...

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